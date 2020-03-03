Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

More than 25 people waved signs yesterday in support of Routt County’s seniors. Organized by Routt County Council on Aging (RCCOA), the Senior March promotes the Meals on Wheels program which provides homebound seniors with warm, nutritious meals for low-to-no-cost. RCCOA serves close to 3,000 meals on wheels annually. Many thanks to the Holy Name Preschool children who came to support their grandparents! Pictured is RCCOA President-Elect Jim McGee with the crowd.

For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

Interested in services for older adults? Join the Northwest Colorado Aging Services Coalition, which provides services to adults age 50 and older. Contact Meg Tully at mtully@northwestcoloradohealth.org by Friday, March 20.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

Women United is organizing volunteers to help local elementary and preschool students with reading and homework. Call 970-879-5605 or email office@routtcountyunitedway.org for more information.

Ongoing volunteer opportunities

Casey’s Pond is looking for one-on-one friends to residents. If interested, contact Cathy Reese at creese@caseyspond.org or call 970-457-4874.

Partners in Routt County needs volunteer senior partners for its youth mentoring program. Contact maura@partnersrouttcounty.org or 970-879-6141 for more information.

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center needs volunteers to deliver complimentary warm cookies and beverages to patients and families in its Patient Care Unit and Cancer Center. Contact peggy.bowers@uchealth.org or 970-870-1146.

The Community Agriculture Alliance needs help right now on Fridays but, starting in late March, is hoping to find help in the afternoon Monday through Friday. There is a relatively easy computer program to learn so there is some training involved.