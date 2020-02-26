Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.
Featured volunteer opportunity
- Horizons Specialized Services works in partnership with families and communities to expand opportunities for individuals with, or at risk of, developmental disabilities. Horizons will work with you, based on your availability, to find your niche and share your unique skills. Volunteer as an individual or as a group or help with one of the organization’s many events. Call 970-879-4466 for more information.
Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities
- Northwest Colorado Health needs volunteers to help sell daffodils for Hospice. Contact Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609 or klawler@northwestcoloradohealth.org.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
- Advocates of Routt County is recruiting victim advocates to provide on-call services for the 24-hour crisis line. Training is provided. Background check and confidentiality agreement are required. Contact Marnie at marnie@avdocatesrc.org or 970-879-2034.
- Routt County Council on Aging is looking for a meal delivery person. The meal deliveries have grown so much that they are in need of two drivers on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for Steamboat Springs. Hours start around 11:30 a.m., and the route takes about an hour. Anyone interested can stop by the Steamboat Community Center on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and talk with a Council on Aging staff member and fill out an application.
- Community Agriculture Alliance is looking for volunteers. Someone is currently needed on Fridays; however, starting in late March, help will be needed Monday through Friday afternoons. There is a relatively easy computer program to learn, so some training involved.
- Junior Achievement needs volunteers to work directly in the classroom once a week. Training, curriculum and support will be provided beginning in August. Contact Michelle at 303-618-6269 or mmanring@jacolorado.org to get involved.
