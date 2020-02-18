Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.
Featured volunteer opportunity
- Northwest Colorado Health is seeking volunteers to help with Hospice Daffodils. Volunteer dates for taking preorders are flexible in mid- to late-February. Volunteer dates to help wrap, deliver or sell daffodils are March 8, 9 and 10. Contact Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609 or klawler@northwestcoloradohealth.org if interested.
Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities
- National Alliance on Mental Illness is a mental health organization dedicated to building lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Join Tricia McEntee and a friend as they wish to create a chapter in Northwest Colorado. The initial meeting will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Bud Werner Memorial Library. For more information, contact Tricia McEntee at tricia.mcentee@gmail.com.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
- Casey’s Pond is looking for musicians who want to share their talents with residents. Contact Cathy Reese at creese@caseyspond.org or 970-457-4874 if interested.
- Sk8 Church needs volunteers to donate meals and snacks on Mondays and Thursdays for middle and high school youth. Call 970-879-2222 or email amber@steamboatsk8church.com to get involved.
- Comunidad Integrada/Integrated Community needs volunteers one hour per week to work with K through fifth grade students on literacy or math. Contact Jerry at educate@ciiccolorado.org for more details.
- Partners in Routt County needs volunteer senior partners for its youth mentoring program. Contact maura@partnersrouttcounty.org or 970-879-6141 for more information.
- Yampa Valley Autism Program needs year-round volunteers for its GrowDome community cultivation project. Call Lisa at 970-846-1519 to get involved.
