Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

News | February 18, 2020

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report

Volunteer Scott Flower visits with Suzanne Wickham while selling daffodils at the entrance to the City Market grocery store in Steamboat Springs on Tuesday morning. Proceeds from the annual daffodil fundraiser will benefit Northwest Colorado Health hospice services in Routt County.
John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

  • Northwest Colorado Health is seeking volunteers to help with Hospice Daffodils. Volunteer dates for taking preorders are flexible in mid- to late-February. Volunteer dates to help wrap, deliver or sell daffodils are March 8, 9 and 10. Contact Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609 or klawler@northwestcoloradohealth.org if interested.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

  • National Alliance on Mental Illness is a mental health organization dedicated to building lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Join Tricia McEntee and a friend as they wish to create a chapter in Northwest Colorado. The initial meeting will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Bud Werner Memorial Library. For more information, contact Tricia McEntee at tricia.mcentee@gmail.com.

Ongoing volunteer opportunities

  • Casey’s Pond is looking for musicians who want to share their talents with residents. Contact Cathy Reese at creese@caseyspond.org or 970-457-4874 if interested.
  • Sk8 Church needs volunteers to donate meals and snacks on Mondays and Thursdays for middle and high school youth. Call 970-879-2222 or email amber@steamboatsk8church.com to get involved.
  • Comunidad Integrada/Integrated Community needs volunteers one hour per week to work with K through fifth grade students on literacy or math. Contact Jerry at educate@ciiccolorado.org for more details.
  • Partners in Routt County needs volunteer senior partners for its youth mentoring program. Contact maura@partnersrouttcounty.org or 970-879-6141 for more information.
  • Yampa Valley Autism Program needs year-round volunteers for its GrowDome community cultivation project. Call Lisa at 970-846-1519 to get involved.

