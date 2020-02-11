Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.
Featured volunteer opportunity
- Routt to Work is in need of volunteers willing to provide dinner at program activities, especially on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and will need help on the second Wednesday of each month. Contact Beth Lavely at 970-870-5291 for more information.
Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities
- Family Development Center is holding its annual fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. The theme for the fundraiser is Casino Night and the agency is in need of volunteers to deal Texas Hold’em, blackjack or roulette. There is a training on the night of the event, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Dress in black pants and white shirt. Call 970-879-5973, ext. 10 or 11 for more information.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
- Interested in helping local nonprofits handle administrative work? There are several agencies that are in need of some help with office work. Contact Amy Blake, program manager, at 970-879-5605 for more information.
- UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center needs volunteers to go room-to-room with a cart full of items that will make a patient’s stay better. Email peggy.bowers@uchealth.org or call 970-870-1146 to get involved.
- Routt County Humane Society needs volunteers to help clean shelter kennels. Morning and weekend hours are available. Call 970-879-7247 for details.
- Northwest Colorado Health is seeking volunteers to help with Hospice Daffodils. Volunteer dates for taking preorders are flexible in mid- to late-February. Volunteer dates to help wrap, deliver or sell daffofils are March 8, 9 and 10. Contact Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609 or klawler@northwestcoloradohealth.org if you interested.
- Boys and Girls Club of Steamboat needs volunteers to read with children. Contact Kristen at kweese@bcgnwc.org or 970-871-3185 for more information.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.