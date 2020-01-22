Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.
Featured volunteer opportunity
- Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA is seeking volunteers to become court-appointed special advocates for children in Routt County. CASA volunteers work one on one with children in foster care who have experienced abuse or neglect and form supportive and trusting relationships with the children they serve. CASA volunteers advocate for the child’s voice and best interests in the court system, to ensure their needs are met. Children in foster care who have CASA have better outcomes than those who don’t. As a CASA volunteer, you have the ability to help change a child’s story. Volunteers undergo an application process and training prior to appointment. To learn more, visit kidscasa.org, call 970-819-0660 or email lrising@kidscasa.org.
Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities
- The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club needs help at an upcoming snowboard event at Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill Ski Area. The club is hosting some of the top parallel snowboard racers in the country in the Race to the Cup. Events include Parallel GS on All Out at Steamboat Resort on Thursday, Jan. 23, Parallel SL on the face at Howelsen on Friday, Jan. 24, FIS parallel GS at Howelsen and USASA GS/SL for all ages on Saturday, Jan. 25. Two start hand timers are needed each day. Use a stopwatch and a clipboard to record times that the athletes leave the start. This is backup timing in case the electronic system fails. Six gate judges are needed every day. Monitor a section of gates on the course to make sure the athletes go around the gates correctly. Record mistakes on a card for the race officials. Volunteers receive a day ticket to get on the mountain or Howelsen for the event, a sack lunch, a voucher good for one day at Steamboat Resort with no restrictions.
- Advocates of Routt County is hosting a volunteer open house/orientation from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. The orientation will be held at Crawford Room at Centennial Hall. Advocates are looking for volunteers of all types, including crisis line, office and social change volunteers. Contact mark@advocatesrc.org if interested in volunteering or for more information.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
- Steamboat Creates presents the beloved tradition of snow sculptures at Winter Carnival. They are looking for volunteers to help pack snow forms on Feb. 5 and deliver pizza and hot cocoa to the sculpting teams on Feb. 6. In addition, snow sculpture team applications are still open. Submit a design by Monday, Jan. 27. Contact sylvie@steamboatcreates.org with questions and interests.
- A volunteer facilitator is needed to support the mission of Mothers Against Drunk Driving through the victim impact panel by helping victims and survivors of drunk driving share their stories and helping DUI offenders understand the seriousness of their offense in an effort to reduce repeat offenses. Duties include setup, registration, present an informative message to attendees, greet and introduce speaker, breakdown/cleanup and submitting all paperwork to Colorado MADD. There are several other committed volunteers that will assist the facilitator with the set-up, registration and breakdown/cleanup. The panel is four times per year. A background check is required. Reach out to Lisel Petis at liseladele@gmail.com if interested or want further information.
