Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.
Featured volunteer opportunity
- Advocates of Routt County is hosting a Volunteer Open House/Orientation from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23. The orientation will be held at Crawford Room at Centennial Hall. Advocates are looking for volunteers of all types, including crisis line, office and social change volunteers. Contact mark@advocatesrc.org if interested in volunteering or for more information.
Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities
- The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club needs help at an upcoming snowboard event at Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill. The club is hosting some of the top parallel snowboard racers in the country in the Race to the Cup. Events include Parallel GS on All Out at Steamboat Resort on Jan. 23, Parallel SL on the face at Howelsen on Jan. 24, FIS parallel GS at Howelsen and USASA GS/SL for all ages on Jan. 25. Two start hand timers are needed each day. Use a stopwatch and a clipboard to record times that the athletes leave the start. This is back-up timing in case the electronic system fails. Six gate judges are needed every day. Monitor a section of gates on the course to make sure the athletes go around the gates correctly. Record mistakes on a card for the race officials. Volunteers receive a day ticket to get on the mountain or Howelsen for the event, a sack lunch, a voucher good for one day at Steamboat Resort with no restrictions.
- LiftUp of Routt County needs extra hands in the Steamboat Food Bank to help them serve their mission. Contact 970-875-3448 or email volunteer@liftuprc.org for more information.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
- Routt County Humane Society needs dog walkers. Morning and weekend hours available. Call 970-879-7247 for details.
- Volunteering with STARS is a fun and rewarding experience that is a great way to give back to the community. Volunteers will work one-on-one with individuals with disabilities helping them participate in the outdoors. Volunteers teach adaptive ski, snowboard, snow bike lessons during the winter and assist with summer camps and therapeutic horseback riding during the summer. To fill out an application for volunteering, go to the Get Involved tab at steamboatstars.com.
- Routt County Council on Aging is looking for a meal delivery person. The meal deliveries have grown so much that they are in need of two drivers on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for Steamboat. Hours start around 11:30 a.m. and the route takes about an hour. Anyone interested can stop by the Steamboat Community Center Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and talk with an RCCOA staff member and fill out an application.
