Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.
Featured volunteer opportunity
- Sk8 Church is looking for volunteers to donate meals on Mondays and Thursdays for high school and college students. This is a great way to serve the youth in Steamboat Springs and the surrounding communities. Eating a meal together at each of the Sk8 Church programs every week creates a comfortable space for students and leaders to connect and build relationships. Call 970-879-2222 or email amber@steamboatsk8church.com to get involved.
Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities
- LiftUp is in need of volunteers for the Food Bank. There is a need for food stockers and front desk volunteers. This agency is also in need of volunteers to help load the pass on truck of donations. There is also a need of ongoing help in the Thrift Store. To sign up to volunteer online visit liftuprc.org/volunteer.
- Routt To Work is in need of volunteers to help prepare dinner for its upcoming activities. Routt to Work provides financial stability classes to the community. To volunteer for this agency, contact Beth Lavely at 970-870-5291.
- Sk8 Church needs friendly volunteers to work at the front desk during after-school hours. Call 970-879-2222 or email amber@steamboatsk8church.com to get involved.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
- Heritage Park Preschool is looking for individuals to join its board of directors. They are looking for individuals with experience in nonprofit organizations and/or accounting experience that have a passion for helping families in the community. Email heritageparkpreschool@yahoo.com for more details.
