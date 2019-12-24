Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.
Featured volunteer opportunity
- Volunteering with Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports is a fun and rewarding experience that is a great way to give back to the community. Volunteers will work one on one with individuals with disabilities helping them participate in the outdoors. Volunteers teach adaptive ski, snowboard, snow bike lessons during the winter and assist with summer camps and therapeutic horseback riding during the summer. To fill out an application for volunteering, head over to the “Get Involved” tab at steamboatstars.com.
Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities
- Routt County Council on Aging is looking for a meal delivery person. The meal deliveries have grown so much that they are in need of two drivers Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for Steamboat. Hours start around 11:30 a.m. and the route takes about an hour. Anyone interested can stop by the Steamboat Community Center 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday and talk with a staff member and fill out an application.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
- Chopper-Freestyle Moguls on VooDoo is in need of volunteers for in between rounds, choppers utilize shovels to chop and level the snow in the landing areas below the jumps on the mogul course. The event is from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The chopper receives one ticket to access the hill for the day they are working and one voucher to use for a future day on the mountain. Lunch is provided. Bring your own beverage. The events are Jan. 7 to 12. To volunteer, contact Kevin Sankey at ksanksswsc@gmail.com.
- Routt to Work is looking for a Spanish speak/bilingual that is interested in coaching for Move It Up Program. The opportunity will run from December to September 2020. The agency is also in need of English speaking volunteers as well. Contact Beth Lavely at 970-870-5291.
- Northwest Colorado Health is seeking volunteers to help with Hospice daffodils. Volunteer dates for preorders are flexible mid- to late February. Volunteer dates to help wrap, deliver or sell daffodils are March 8, 9 and 10. Contact Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609 or klawler@northwestcoloradohealth.org if you are interested in volunteering.
