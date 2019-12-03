Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.
Featured volunteer opportunity
- Routt County Council on Aging is looking for a person to deliver meals. The meal deliveries have grown so much that they are in need of two drivers on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for Steamboat Springs. Hours start around 11:30 a.m. and the route takes about an hour. Anyone interested can stop by the Steamboat Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday and speak with a Routt County Council on Aging staff member and fill out an application.
Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities
- Volunteers are needed to ring bells at City Market or Safeway on weekends between Black Friday and Christmas, as well as the week before Christmas. All of the money raised will be allocated to health and crisis services in Routt County. One-hour timeslots are available starting at 10:30 a.m. This is great for groups to block out the whole day. Go to routtcountyunitedway.org to sign up or call 970-879-5605 for more information.
- Routt County United Way Holiday Exchange Market needs volunteers and donations to assist with the market Dec. 14. Donations can be dropped off on or before Dec. 11 at 443 Oak St. See volunteer opportunities and to sign up at routtcountyunitedway.org or call 970-879-5605.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
- Partners in Routt County is always looking for volunteers to become senior partners, or mentors. Be a role model for a youth in need of positive guidance. Partners in Routt County provides all types of support, training and activities to help make these partnerships successful. Senior partners are expected to help teach life skills by example, through healthy eating, exercise, conflict resolution, setting and attaining goals and more. The role of a senior partner is to provide support, counsel, friendship, reinforcement and a constructive example. Visit partnersrouttcounty.org or stop by 2673 Jacob Circle, Unit 1 to fill out an application.
