Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

Yampatika's Emerald Mountain Snowshoe Tour.

Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

Yampatika needs volunteers from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3. In the winter volunteers assist naturalists on primarily snowshoe or downhill ski programs on Emerald Mountain, Mount Werner and Fish Creek Falls, among others. All volunteers need to be a friendly face, especially if a group member is having a tough time on a hike. Contact lexi@yampatika.org with questions. Register to be a volunteer at yampatika.org/get-involved/volunteer.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

Volunteers are needed to ring bells at City Market or Safeway for weekends between Black Friday and Christmas, as well as the week before Christmas. All of the money raised will be allocated to health and crisis services in Routt County. One-hour time-slots are available starting at 10:30 a.m. Great for groups to block out the whole day. Go to routtcountyunitedway.org to sign up or call 970-879-5605 for more information.

The Holiday Exchange Market needs volunteers and donations to assist with the market on Dec. 14. Donations can be dropped off on or before Dec. 11. To see volunteer opportunities and to sign up visit routtcountyunitedway.org or call 970-879-5605.

Ongoing volunteer opportunities