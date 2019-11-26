Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.
Featured volunteer opportunity
- Yampatika needs volunteers from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3. In the winter volunteers assist naturalists on primarily snowshoe or downhill ski programs on Emerald Mountain, Mount Werner and Fish Creek Falls, among others. All volunteers need to be a friendly face, especially if a group member is having a tough time on a hike. Contact lexi@yampatika.org with questions. Register to be a volunteer at yampatika.org/get-involved/volunteer.
Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities
- Volunteers are needed to ring bells at City Market or Safeway for weekends between Black Friday and Christmas, as well as the week before Christmas. All of the money raised will be allocated to health and crisis services in Routt County. One-hour time-slots are available starting at 10:30 a.m. Great for groups to block out the whole day. Go to routtcountyunitedway.org to sign up or call 970-879-5605 for more information.
- The Holiday Exchange Market needs volunteers and donations to assist with the market on Dec. 14. Donations can be dropped off on or before Dec. 11. To see volunteer opportunities and to sign up visit routtcountyunitedway.org or call 970-879-5605.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
- Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide provides suicide prevention, intervention and postvention. It is a volunteer coalition of community members invested in stopping suicide in the Yampa Valley and supporting those who have lost a loved one to suicide through education and awareness. Find out how to volunteer by call 970-846-8182.
- Volunteering with STARS is a fun and rewarding experience that is a great way to give back to the community. Volunteers will work one-on-one with individuals with disabilities helping them participate in the outdoors. Volunteers teach adaptive ski, snowboard, snow bike lessons during the winter and assist with summer camps and therapeutic horseback riding during the summer. To fill out an application for volunteering, go to the Get Involved tab on the STARS website at steamboatstars.com.
