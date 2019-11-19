Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

Holidays in the Rockies market

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

Holidays in the Rockies, to be held Saturday, Dec. 7 at Strawberry Park Elementary School, is in need of volunteers to help with setup, kids’ craft area, lunch deliveries to vendors and more at the holiday market. Contact sylvie@steamboatcreates.org or call 970-879-9008 with interest.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

Community Thanksgiving Dinner is looking for food donations of mashed potatoes, cooked turkeys, mashed sweet potatoes and green bean casserole to be delivered cooked and hot between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Steamboat Springs Community Center. Sign up at routtcountyunitedway.org or call 970-879-5605.

Holiday Exchange Market is searching for volunteers to help set up on Dec. 13 and work the market on Dec. 14. Sign up at routtcountyunitedway.org or call Amy at 970-879-5605.

Volunteers are needed to ring bells at City Market or Safeway on weekends between Black Friday and Christmas, as well as the week before Christmas. All of the money raised will be allocated to health and crisis services in Routt County. One-hour time slots are available starting at 10:30 a.m. Great for groups to block out the whole day. Go to routtcountyunitedway.org to sign up or call 970-879-5605 for more information.

Ongoing volunteer opportunities