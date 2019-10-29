Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

Routt to Work is seeking individuals interested in supporting participants as a community coach through its 10-month program, Move It Up. Coaches dedicate about five hours each month between November 2019 and August 2020. Contact Beth Lavely at 970-870-5291 for more information.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

STARS is looking for volunteers to help move their offices to the new ranch, including heavy lifting, organizing and putting together furniture. One hour or longer increments are available starting on Monday, Nov. 4, daily until the move is complete. Contact Lisa Evans at 970-870-1950 or email lisa@steamboatstars.com.

Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide is looking for event day volunteers to help with the 2019 Yampa Valley Wellness Conference, which directly addresses health and well-being concerns in the Yampa Valley. This year’s conference takes place on Friday, Nov. 1. Call 970-846-8182 or email repssteamboat@gmail.com for more information and to get involved.

Volunteers are needed to ring bells at City Market or Safeway for weekends between Black Friday and Christmas, as well as the week before Christmas. All of the money raised will be allocated to health and crisis services in Routt County. One-hour timeslots are available starting at 10:30 a.m. This volunteer opportunity is ideal for groups to block out the whole day. Go to routtcountyunitedway.org to sign up or call 970-879-5605 for more information.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner needs food donations and volunteers to help make a day of gratitude for all in the community. Sign up to bring food and volunteer at routtcountyunitedway.org or call 970-879-5605.

Ongoing volunteer opportunities