Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

Help local children find success through education with Comunidad Integrada/Integrated Community. Integrated Community is seeking volunteers one hour per week to work with kindergarten through fifth-grade students on literacy or math. Contact Jerry at educate@ciiccolorado.org for more details.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide is looking for event day volunteers to help with the 2019 Yampa Valley Wellness Conference, which directly addresses health and well-being concerns in the Yampa Valley. This year’s conference takes place Friday, Nov. 1. Call 970-846-8182 or email repssteamboat@gmail.com for more information.

Volunteers are needed to help organize the art pantry for Steamboat Creates at the Depot Art Center, located on 13th Street. No artistic skills needed, just a joy in organizing colorful odds and ends-type items. This is a great way to get involved in Steamboat’s Creative District. Contact sylvie@steamboatcreates.org or call 970-879-9008 to learn more.

Women United is a group interested in making a meaningful impact in Routt County through philanthropy, leadership and volunteerism. Women United is currently organizing volunteers to help local elementary and preschool students with reading and homework. Call 970-879-5605 or email taylor@routtcountyunitedway.org for more information or to learn more about Women United initiatives in our community.

Ongoing volunteer opportunities