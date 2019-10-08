Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.
Featured volunteer opportunity
- Help local children find success through education with Comunidad Integrada/Integrated Community. Integrated Community is seeking volunteers one hour per week to work with kindergarten through fifth-grade students on literacy or math. Contact Jerry at educate@ciiccolorado.org for more details.
Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities
- Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide is looking for event day volunteers to help with the 2019 Yampa Valley Wellness Conference, which directly addresses health and well-being concerns in the Yampa Valley. This year’s conference takes place Friday, Nov. 1. Call 970-846-8182 or email repssteamboat@gmail.com for more information.
- Volunteers are needed to help organize the art pantry for Steamboat Creates at the Depot Art Center, located on 13th Street. No artistic skills needed, just a joy in organizing colorful odds and ends-type items. This is a great way to get involved in Steamboat’s Creative District. Contact sylvie@steamboatcreates.org or call 970-879-9008 to learn more.
- Women United is a group interested in making a meaningful impact in Routt County through philanthropy, leadership and volunteerism. Women United is currently organizing volunteers to help local elementary and preschool students with reading and homework. Call 970-879-5605 or email taylor@routtcountyunitedway.org for more information or to learn more about Women United initiatives in our community.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
- The Boys and Girls Club of Steamboat Springs needs volunteers to work with children after school between 3 to 5:30 p.m. There are several volunteer opportunities available, from playing games with groups of kids to homework help and reading comprehension. Contact Kristen at kweese@bcgnwc.org or call 970-871-3185 to find out more.
- UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center needs volunteers to help support various departments with general clerical tasks, including special events such as health and wellness fairs. They also need volunteers to help support medical staff with various tasks involving clean-up of patient areas and stocking supplies. Contact peggy.bowers@uchealth.org or call 970-870-1146 to get involved or to learn about other great volunteer opportunities with UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.
