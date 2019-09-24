Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

Kelly Chambers, left, and Jamie Kaminski bowl in a Wednesday night city league that brings together community members and Horizons Specialized Services clients with developmental disabilities.

Nicole Inglis

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

Individuals who receive services from Horizons are looking to spend more time in the community. Whether it be a cup of coffee or cheering on the home team, weekly one-hour outings will impact their lives and yours through the Horizons one-on-one mentorship program. Activities are structured around availability and shared interests. Horizons also offers weekly programs including arts and crafts, bowling and snowshoeing. Call Tommy at 970-879-4466 to find out more.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

Advocates of Routt County is hosting a Volunteer Training Academy for the Advocates 24/7 Safeline on Tuesday and Thursday evenings during the month of October. Advocates serves all victims and survivors of domestic and sexual abuse in Routt County. Advocates is looking for empathetic, compassionate people interested in helping people in need in the community. The training provides a certification that gives the volunteer a certificate and guarantees confidential privilege when working with clients. The training is free and the work can be incredibly rewarding. Contact Marnie Christensen at marnie@advocatesrc.org or call 970-879-2034 extension 102 to sign up for the training.

Love to cook? Routt to Work is looking for volunteers to provide meals on Monday evenings for their Step It Up class. Step It Up is an eight-week class that teaches participants a structured goal achievement process that they use to accomplish small goals in each of the five aspects of life (personal, financial, health, employment/career, family). The class runs from Sept. 9 to Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. To learn more or to sign up to provide a meal, contact Beth Lavely at blavely@co.routt.co.us or call 970-870-5291.

Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide is looking for event day volunteers to help with the 2019 Yampa Valley Wellness Conference, which directly addresses health and well-being concerns in the Yampa Valley. This year’s conference takes place on Friday, Nov. 1. Call 970-846-8182 or email repssteamboat@gmail.com for more information and to get involved.

Ongoing volunteer opportunities