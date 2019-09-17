Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

Love to cook? Routt to Work is looking for volunteers to provide meals on Monday evenings for its Step It Up class. Step It Up is an eight-week class that teaches participants a structured goal achievement process which they use to accomplish small goals in each of the five aspects of life (personal, financial, health, employment/career and family). The class runs from Sept. 9 to Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. To learn more or to sign up to provide a meal, contact Beth Lavely at blavely@co.routt.co.us or call 970-870-5291.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

Advocates of Routt County is hosting a Volunteer Training Academy for the Advocates 24/7 Safeline on Tuesday and Thursday evenings during the month of October. Advocates serves all victims and survivors of domestic and sexual abuse in Routt County. Advocates is looking for empathetic, compassionate people who are interested in helping people in need in the community. The training provides a certification that gives the volunteer a certificate and guarantees confidential privilege when working with clients. The training is completely free and the work can be incredibly rewarding. Contact Marnie Christensen at marnie@advocatesrc.org or at 970-879-2034 extension 102 to sign up for the training.

Mountain Village Montessori Charter School is looking for volunteers to lead a weekly workshop of their choosing to share with a small group of about 10 students. Workshops must be hands-on, such as crafting, science experiments, dance, music, photography, sports, games, card games or reading groups. Mountain Village Montessori currently has volunteers teaching knitting, music, card games, Native American crafts, bookmaking, sewing, sports and much more. These enrichment workshops will take place once a week, every Wednesday at 2 p.m. beginning on Oct. 23, for eight to nine weeks. For more information or to sign up, contact Elizabeth Meissner at 970-879-6653 or email elizabeth@mvmcs.org.

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is looking for several volunteers to greet guests at tour home sites during the Sustainable Home Tour on Sept. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. Volunteers will assist for half the tour and earn free admission to the other half of the tour. To volunteer, contact Suzie at suzie@yvsc.org or call 970-367-1950.

Ongoing volunteer opportunities