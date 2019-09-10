Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

Advocates of Routt County is hosting a Volunteer Training Academy for the Advocates 24/7 Safeline on Tuesday and Thursday evenings during the month of October. Advocates serves all victims and survivors of domestic and sexual abuse in Routt County. They are looking for empathetic, compassionate people who are interested in helping people in need in the community. The training provides a certification that gives the volunteer a certificate and guarantees confidential privilege when working with clients. The training is completely free. Contact Marnie Christensen at marnie@advocatesrc.org or call 970-879-2034 extension 102 to sign up for the training.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is looking for several volunteers to greet guests at tour home sites during the Sustainable Home Tour on Sept. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. Volunteers will assist for half the tour and earn free admission to the other half of the tour. To volunteer, contact Suzie at suzie@yvsc.org or call 970-367-1950.

Northwest Colorado Health is looking for volunteers to help assist with the Emerald Mountain Running Series Race on Saturday, Sept. 21 with various volunteer shifts from 7 to 11 a.m. Call Kyleigh at 970-871-7609 or email klawler@northwestcoloradohealth.org.

STARS is looking for event support at the Biking the Boat: Pedal for a Purpose charity ride on Sept. 21. Email betsy@steamboatstars.com or call 970-870-1950.

Ongoing volunteer opportunities