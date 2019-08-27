Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

Northwest Colorado Health provides hospice services in Routt, Moffat and Grand counties.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

Northwest Colorado Health needs volunteers for its hospice program. Positions will be tailored to unique skills and experience; roles include supporting hospice families by running errands, cooking meals and providing comfort and support to hospice patients. Northwest Colorado Health provides training for interested volunteers. Contact Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609 or email klawler@northwestcoloradohealth.org to join the volunteer team.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

Routt to Work is looking for volunteers to provide meals on Monday evenings for its Step It Up class. The class runs from Sept. 9 to Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. To learn more or to sign up, contact Beth Lavely at blavely@co.routt.co.us or call 970-870-5291.

Run Rabbit Run is looking for a Steamboat Creates team at the top of Lane of Pain on Emerald Mountain for the event Sept. 13 and 14. Six volunteers are needed from 6 p.m. Sept. 13 to 9 a.m. Sept. 14, a 15-hour shift. Email dagny@steamboatcreates.org for more information.

Ongoing volunteer opportunities