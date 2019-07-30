Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

SBT GRVL, a new cycling race set to come to Steamboat Springs in August 2019, sold out in six days. Race director Mark Satkiewicz says there will be ways for more Steamboat Springs locals, women and kids to sign up soon. (Submitted Photo)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

Volunteers are needed to fill various roles at the SBT GRVL Bike Race on Sunday, Aug. 18. Contact Greer at 970-846-0617 or email gvandyck@gmail.com to get involved.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

Volunteer at the Steamboat Triathlon at Lake Catamount on Sunday, Aug. 11. Volunteers will be placed on the swim, bike or run course, helping in the transition area or at the finish line. Your shift will last no more than four to five hours. Reach out to olympia@withoutlimits.com.

Junior Achievement needs volunteers to work directly in the classroom once a week. Training, curriculum and support will be provided beginning in August. Contact Michelle at 303-618-6269 or email mmanring@jacolorado.org to get involved.

Advocates of Routt County is recruiting victim advocates to provide on-call services for the 24-hour crisis line. Training is provided, a background check and confidentiality agreement are required. Contact Marnie at marnie@avdocatesrc.org or call 970-879-2034.

Ongoing volunteer opportunities

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center needs volunteers to deliver complimentary warm cookies and beverages to patients and families in its Patient Care Unit and Cancer Center. Email peggy.bowers@uchealth.org or call 970-870-1146.