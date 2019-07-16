Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

More than 2,200 yellow rubber toy ducks floated downstream on the Yampa River between the Fifth Street and 13th Street bridges during last year's Rubber Ducky Race.

Brian Ray

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

Junior Achievement needs volunteers to work directly in the classroom once a week. Training, curriculum and support will be provided beginning in August. Contact Michelle at 303-618-6269 or email mmanring@jacolorado.org to get involved.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

Northwest Colorado Health is looking for volunteers to help sell tickets for the Rubber Ducky Race from Aug. 10-25. Call Kyleigh at 970-871-7609 or email klawler@northwestcoloradohealth.org.

Volunteer at the Steamboat Lake Triathlonon on July 28 or the Steamboat Triathalon at Lake Catamount on Aug. 11. You will be placed on the swim, bike or run course, helping in the transition area or at the finish line. Your shift will last no more than four to five hours. Contact olympia@withoutlimits.com.

Ongoing volunteer opportunities