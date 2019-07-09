Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.
Featured volunteer opportunity
- STARS needs volunteers to help instruct summer programming, including mountain biking, horseback riding, kayaking and more. Training will be provided. A background check is required. Contact Ron@steamboatstars.com or call 970-870-1950.
Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities
- Volunteer at the Steamboat Lake Triathlon on July 28 and the Steamboat Triathalon at Lake Catamount on Aug. 11. You will be placed on the swim, bike or run course, helping in the transition area or at the finish line. Your shift will last no more than four to five hours. Reach out to olympia@withoutlimits.com.
- The Tour de Steamboat is back. Multiple volunteer opportunities are available to help support riders around Routt County and beyond on July 20. Contact Abi at abislingsby@hotmail.com or call 970-819-0781 to get involved in this fun event.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
- Young Tracks Preschool needs a few good helpers for a quarterly deep clean of their building. The project will take two to four hours. Contact kim@youngtracks.com or call 970-879-5790.
- UCHealth/Yampa Valley Medical Center needs crafty volunteers to sew walker bags for patients to take home. This is a great opportunity for a sewist with leftover fabric. A pattern is provided. Contact peggy.bowers@uchealth.org or call 970-870-1146.
