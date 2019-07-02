Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities
Staff report
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.
Featured volunteer opportunity
- Tour de Steamboat is back. Multiple volunteer opportunities are available to help support riders around Routt County and beyond on July 20. Contact Abi at abislingsby@hotmail.com or at 970-819-0781 to get involved.
Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities
- Steamboat Creates needs volunteers for Art in the Park. Be part of the magic and lend a hand between July 11 and July 14. Contact Jim at 970-846-9565 if interested.
- Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide is collaborating with UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center to provide volunteer assistance to suicidal patients in the emergency department. Training begins July 11. Call 970-846-8182 or email repssteamboat@gmail.com.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
- The Routt County Humane Society needs volunteers to help clean shelter kennels. Morning and weekend hours are available. Call 970-879-7247 for details.
- Women United is a group interested in making a meaningful impact in Routt County through philanthropy, leadership and volunteerism. Call 970-879-5605 or email office@routtcountyunitedway.org to learn more.
