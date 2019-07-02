Get involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

Tour de Steamboat is back. Multiple volunteer opportunities are available to help support riders around Routt County and beyond on July 20. Contact Abi at abislingsby@hotmail.com or at 970-819-0781 to get involved.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

Steamboat Creates needs volunteers for Art in the Park. Be part of the magic and lend a hand between July 11 and July 14. Contact Jim at 970-846-9565 if interested.

Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide is collaborating with UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center to provide volunteer assistance to suicidal patients in the emergency department. Training begins July 11. Call 970-846-8182 or email repssteamboat@gmail.com.

Ongoing volunteer opportunities