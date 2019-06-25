Get Involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

Brooks Overstake, 7, left, and Walker Overstake, 4, escort their mother, Heather Overstake, of Steamboat Springs, across the finish line at the Steamboat Lake Sprint Triathlon.

Joel Reichenberger

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

Volunteer at the Steamboat Lake Triathlon on July 28. Volunteers will be placed on the swim, bike or run course; helping in the transition area or at the finish line. Your shift will last no more than four to five hours. Please reach out to olympia@withoutlimits.com.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

Partners in Routt County needs volunteers for the fourth annual Steamboat Amazing Race on Saturday, June 22. This fundraising event, features teams of two racing around the mountain and town tackling Steamboat-themed challenges. The event concludes with a post-race party at Slopeside Grill. We need volunteers to lend a hand at race central or to help run one of the challenge sites. Contact Maura at maura@partnersrouttcounty.org or 970-879-6141 ext 300.

Steamboat Creates needs volunteers for Art in the Park on July 13 and 14. The theme is The Promise of Magic. Sign up to volunteer with the project July 1 to July 14. Contact sylvie@steamboatcreates.org or call 970-879-9008 with questions and to sign up.

Yampa Valley Autism Program needs volunteers for their GrowDome community cultivation project. This program is led by their youth and they would love some volunteers for the summer. Call Lisa at 970-846-1519 to get involved.

Boys & Girls Club of Steamboat Springs needs volunteers for their summer program. Volunteers need to love playing awesome games with groups of kids. Background check required. Apply 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday at 325 Seventh St., Eighth Street entrance between Pine and Aspen streets.

Ongoing volunteer opportunities

Horizons in Routt County is seeking volunteers. Whether it be a cup of coffee, running an errand or cheering on the home team, the weekly one-hour outings will have significant impact on their lives and yours. Four activities are structured around your availability and shared interests. Call 970-879-4466 to find out more.