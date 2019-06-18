Get Involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

Matt Geraci and Tim won the Best Sportsmanship Award at the Partners Amazing Race event.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

Partners in Routt County needs volunteers for the fourth annual Steamboat Amazing Race on Saturday, June 22. This fundraising event, features teams of two racing around the mountain and town tackling Steamboat-themed challenges. The event concludes with a post-race party at Slopeside. We need volunteers to lend a hand at race central or to help run one of the challenge sites. Contact Maura at maura@partnersrouttcounty.org or 970-879-6141 ext 300.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

Volunteer at the Steamboat Lake Triathlon on July 28. Volunteers will be placed on the swim, bike or run course, helping in the transition area or at the finish line. Your shift will last no more than 4 to 5 hours. No matter where you are, your help is indispensable. Please reach out to olympia@withoutlimits.com to be a part of a life changing opportunity!

Yampa Valley Autism Program needs volunteers for their GrowDome community cultivation project. This program is led by their youth and they would love some volunteers for the summer. Call Lisa at 970-846-1519 to get involved.

Comunidad Integrada/Integrated Community needs volunteer once a week for one hour working with someone who wants to improve their English. Pairs typically meet in the library each week. Form a friendship and help someone integrate into the community. Contact Jerry to get involved educate@ciiccolorado.org or klawler@northwestcoloradohealth.org.

Routt County Humane Society needs volunteers to help clean shelter kennels, morning and weekend hours available. Great way to help our four-legged friends. Visit routthumane.org to apply for volunteer openings or call 970-879-7247 for details.

Ongoing volunteer opportunities