Get Involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.
Featured volunteer opportunity
- Yampa Valley Autism Program needs volunteers for their GrowDome community cultivation project. The project is led by the program’s youth. Call Lisa at 970-846-1519 to volunteer
Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities
- Partners in Routt County needs volunteers for the 4th annual Steamboat Amazing Race on Saturday, June 22. The fundraising event features teams racing around Steamboat to complete challenges and concludes with a post-race party at Slopeside Grill. Volunteers are needed at race central and one of the challenge sites. Contact Maura at maura@partnersrouttcounty.org or 970-879-6141 ext 300.
- Casey’s Pond Senior Living is in need of used smartphones to use as individualized music players for residents. Drop off phones at the concierge desk. Contact Cathy at creese@paseyspond.org or 970-457-4874 for questions.
- Northwest Colorado Health needs special event and fundraising volunteers for upcoming events such as the Hospice Rubber Ducky Race in August and the Running Series race in September. Contact Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609 or klawler@northwestcoloradohealth.org.
- Young Tracks Preschool needs quarterly help deep cleaning the inside of their building. Cleaning takes 2 to 4 hours. Contact Kim at kim@youngtracks.com or 970-879-5790.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
- Boys & Girls Club of Steamboat Springs is in need of volunteers to read to and with children. If interested, contact Kristen at kweese@bcgnwc.org or 970-871-3185.
- Horizons Specialized Services in Routt County is seeking volunteers to spend time with gregarious people who receive services from Horizons in our community. Four activities are structured around availability and shared interests. Call 879-4466 to find out more.
