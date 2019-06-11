Get Involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

Katie Henderson checks out a sunflower in one of the beds for the Community Cultivation Project. Community Cultivation, a program of the Yampa Valley Autism Program, is a horticulture program for youths with disabilities or a part of at-risk populations.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

Yampa Valley Autism Program needs volunteers for their GrowDome community cultivation project. The project is led by the program’s youth. Call Lisa at 970-846-1519 to volunteer

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

Partners in Routt County needs volunteers for the 4th annual Steamboat Amazing Race on Saturday, June 22. The fundraising event features teams racing around Steamboat to complete challenges and concludes with a post-race party at Slopeside Grill. Volunteers are needed at race central and one of the challenge sites. Contact Maura at maura@partnersrouttcounty.org or 970-879-6141 ext 300.

Casey’s Pond Senior Living is in need of used smartphones to use as individualized music players for residents. Drop off phones at the concierge desk. Contact Cathy at creese@paseyspond.org or 970-457-4874 for questions.

Northwest Colorado Health needs special event and fundraising volunteers for upcoming events such as the Hospice Rubber Ducky Race in August and the Running Series race in September. Contact Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609 or klawler@northwestcoloradohealth.org.

Young Tracks Preschool needs quarterly help deep cleaning the inside of their building. Cleaning takes 2 to 4 hours. Contact Kim at kim@youngtracks.com or 970-879-5790.

Ongoing volunteer opportunities