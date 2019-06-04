Get Involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a listing of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

Casey’s Pond Senior Living is looking for volunteers year round to write letters to residents. If you are interested, please contact Cathy at creese@caseyspond.org or 970-457-4874.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

Community member and Northwest Colorado Center for Independence client is in need of transportation to medical appointments. The trips are approximately 15 miles round trip and 1 1/2 to 2 hours long. The recipient is self-sufficient, and volunteers will not need to attend appointments. Contact Collette at 970-620-1195.

Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide is collaborating with the Yampa Valley Medical Center to increase the number and presence of volunteers in the hospital emergency department assisting suicidal patients. Contact REPS at repssteamboat@gmail.com for more information.

Partners in Routt County need volunteer Senior Partners for their Youth Mentoring Program. Contact Maura Walsh at maura@partnersrouttcounty.org or 970- 879-6141 to volunteer.

Junior Achievement is in need of youth volunteers to work in classrooms once a week. The organization provides training, curriculum and support. Contact 303-618-6269 or mmanring@jacolorado.org.

Boys & Girls Club of Steamboat Springs is in need of volunteers to read to and with children. Contact Kristen a kweese@bcgnwc.org or 970-871-3185 to volunteer.

Ongoing volunteer opportunities