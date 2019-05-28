Get Involved: Routt County volunteer opportunities
Featured volunteer opportunity
- Steamboat Creates needs volunteers to help with summer preparation. Projects will include removing storm windows, weeding the flower beds and other improvements to the grounds and building. Please contact Slyvie Piquet at slyvie@steamboatcreates.org if you are interested.
Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities
- Community member and Northwest Colorado Center for Independence client in need of transportation to medical appointments. Due to a car accident, a young gentleman is in critical need of community support to get to nonemergency medical appointments. Approximately 15 miles round trip and up to two hours total. The recipient is self-sufficient, and you will not need to attend the appointments. Call or text Collette 970-620-1195 if interested.
- Horizons in Routt County is seeking volunteers. Gregarious people who receive services from Horizons are looking for an opportunity to spend time in our community. Whether it be a cup of coffee, running an errand or cheering on the home team, the weekly one-hour outings will have significant impact on their lives and yours. Four activities are structured around your availability and shared interests. Call 970-879-4466 to find out more.
- Northwest Colorado Health is in need of agency volunteers to assist staff to fulfill the needed daily activities of the organization. This may include office work, agency events, helping patients with paperwork or answering questions. Contact Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609 or klawler@northwestcoloradohealth.org.
- Routt County Council on Aging needs volunteers one day per month to help senior citizens with home projects. Projects may include things like changing light bulbs, moving items to lower shelves, changing smoke detector batteries — or other tasks to stay safe in one’s home. Tasks are fairly light in nature and should take about one hour to complete. Contact April at april@rccoaging.org or stop by the office at the Steamboat Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave., for more details.
- UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center needs volunteers to help support staff, patients and families who are admitted to the emergency department in a variety of tasks. Summer season — mid-June through mid-September — Contact Peggy at peggy.bowers@uchealth.org or 970-870-1146.
Ongoing opportunities
- Casey’s Pond Senior Living is looking for musicians who want to volunteer to play music for residents. This is an opportunity to share musical gifts and enrich the lives on residents. Contact Cathy at creese@caseyspond.org or 970-457-4874.
- LiftUp of Routt County is always in need of food donations to the food bank. Items must be sealed/unused and not expired. Items can be dropped off at the big double doors on the food bank building 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
