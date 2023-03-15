Get immersed in your favorite Paramount+ shows at Steamboat Resort this weekend

The scene at The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience earlier this month at Mammoth Mountain Resort, California. This weekend, the streaming service will offer that same experience in Steamboat Springs.

Guests at Steamboat Resort will have a chance to grab a drink at Yellowstone’s “1923” speakeasy this weekend as part of an immersive experience being put on by the Paramount+ streaming service.

“I think it’s a really cool opportunity for our guests to experience the network that has a lot of really popular shows and to be immersed into those shows in our environments,” said Loryn Duke, director of communications for Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. “It’s a really unique way for our guests to get a different experience on the mountain.”

The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience is part of the streaming service’s “Mountain of Entertainment” marketing campaign. The pop-up was also present at California’s Mammoth Mountain in early March as well as Austin, Texas. The Steamboat venue went up last week and is a slopeside immersive experience located just off the Right-O-Way trail at the base of the Steamboat Resort.

Guests can tour the venue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19, and will have the chance to sip on a medley of themed cocktails in Yellowstone’s “1923” speakeasy bar while exploring fun areas inspired by new shows like “Rabbit Hole,” “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” and “Star Trek: Picard.” Guests will also be able to take part in interactive photo ops with movie memorabilia from “Top Gun: Maverick” and the “Star Trek” franchise, as well as get up close and personal with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The venue is open to guests of all ages. Those who want to attend can go to feverup.com/m/126407 to get a ticket for one of the 50-minute time slots while reservations last. Once inside, promoters said guests will have a chance to discover the unique world that Paramount+ offers.

Duke said there has been a bit of confusion this week and wanted to say that the Paramount+ pop-up and The Paramount restaurant at 1865 Ski Time Square Drive are not related.

“One of the things that is funny that might be worth pointing out is we’re getting a lot of questions when people see the word paramount, and they see this big tent going up, so some people think that The Paramount is expanding,” Duke said. “That is not the case … this is just a chance to give our guests another experience.”

This rendering of the inside of The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience, which is coming to Steamboat Springs this weekend.

