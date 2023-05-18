Get a taste of Steamboat Springs’ food truck lot ahead of its grand opening

The Boat Yard Steamboat has shown signs of life over the last year, with turkey bowling and fireworks viewing, but the original vision of being a bustling food truck venue is finally coming to fruition.

Three trucks will grace the space this weekend as a test run, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 5-9 p.m. through Sunday.

Mountain Berry Bowls, Gypsy Sol Pizza and Tie Dye Snow Cones will serve up food to people wanting to check out the space.

The grand opening on Memorial Day could feature up to five trucks at a time. Food trucks will rotate throughout the summer and eventually, there will be a sign laying out what trucks will be present on certain dates.

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, the food truck hub will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

People seeking a lunch can enjoy their meal at one of the eight picnic tables covered with shaded pergolas. Hang out and play a game of cornhole, or bring your dogs to the lawn, which is pet-friendly so long as owners pick up after their dog.

Additionally, The Boat Yard will serve as a space for local artists to set up shop like a mini-farmers’ or artisans’ market.

“We worked closely with Main Street Steamboat and the farmers’ market,” said Rory Clow, Creative Director for Western Centers, which owns the space. “Unfortunately, the farmers market doesn’t extend all the way through that part of Yampa Street. It was a collaboration with Main Street Steamboat and the farmers’ market to help continue to carry people down that part of Yampa.”

Lot visitors should know the space is available for private rentals, so the lot could be closed occasionally.

Get a weekly rundown of upcoming concerts, events and fun activities happening in Routt County sent to your inbox. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

“We want the lot to be used,” Clow said. “It’s intention is to be a community, family-friendly gathering space.”

For schedules, events and more, visit theboatyardsteamboat.com .