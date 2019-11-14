Get a sneak peak into the Home for the Holidays Craft Fair
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The holiday shopping season is here. On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Home for the Holidays Craft Fair will bring 30 local businesses and artisans to one festive spot for the most efficient, fun and supportive-of-local-makers purchasing possible.
“I think people who attend the fair like the cozy feel it has,” said organizer Lisa Larkin. “There is such a variety of crafts, and some people get all of their holiday shopping done at this one stop.”
Here’s a sneak peak into the local businesses offering their goods at the fair.
Outlaw Apiaries
This Hayden-based apiary offers local, 100% raw honey from its 500 hives across Routt County. In addition to its classic golden honey, the apiary features a blackberry creamed honey, dried apple and cinnamon stick honey, an Alpine strawberry creamed honey and a chocolate-infused ghost pepper honey in several sizes.
Thrival Mode: Family Chiropractic Health
This Steamboat Springs-based family chiropractic health office is based on the philosophy of not only treating injuries but improving patients’ entire lives. Thrival Mode offers classes exploring everything from kids yoga to CBD 101 to healthy sleep habits, as well as clothing swap events, pumpkin painting, book discussions and more.
Audrey Bortz
Bortz is a beaded jewelry maker and local photographer whose work can be displayed with Riverwalk Collective.
Bee Grateful Farm
This Routt County-based, 50-acre sustainable farm grows vegetables, flowers and herbs and processes alpaca yarn. The farm also offers other natural products, including chocolate cream, salted honey and lavender honey caramels.
Coleman’s Haberdashery
Steamboat Springs-based Coleman’s Haberdashery creates men’s and women’s goods from bison and horween leathers. The haberdashery’s products range from wallets to briefcases to jewelry and beyond.
Dawgs Abound
This Kremmling-based company creates steel silhouettes of any breed of canine, fit for gardens or home decor.
What: Home for the Holidays Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16
Where: Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.
Hawks Ridge Pottery
Hawks Ridge Pottery, a studio based in Craig, creates everything from mugs to tableware to vases in a rainbow of colors, glazes and designs. These creations are built to withstand the forces of microwaves, dishwashers, dogs and kids.
Elemental Glassworks
Elemental Glassworks offers a slew of contemporary fine art pieces in kiln-fused glass, ranging in style and functionality. Items include snowflake-inspired ornaments, suncatchers, abstract pieces and more.
Holistica Botanicals
This Steamboat Springs-based company offers organic aromatherapy and botanical products, including loose leaf teas, salves, face care items, body butters and mom and baby products.
Goji Goodness
Goji Goodness offers organic, all-natural herbal tea mixes that are antioxidant-rich and low glycemic.
Last Exit Goods
Steamboat Springs-based Last Exit Goods offers minimalist leather goods, including belts, wallets, bags and other accessories, designed and tested for outdoor adventures.
Living Water Fiber and Alpacas
This Craig-based company offers alpaca-yarn handmade hats, gloves, mittens, socks and other outdoor adventure gear.
My Urban Poncho, Inc.
These high-quality, hand-crafted ponchos are made with cashmere blend in several thickness levels and can be worn in multiple styles.
Steamboat Salt Company
Steamboat Salt Co. offers specialty salts for a variety of food applications, produced from fresh products in an environmentally conscious manner. Flavor offerings of the salts include citrus ginger, ghost pepper, bourbon, sriracha and garlic habanero, as well as Steamboat Salt Co. T-shirts and tank tops.
Nuhni
Based in Windsor, Nuhni aims to provide simple, sustainable products for household cleaning, beauty and wellness. Nuhni’s items include eco cloths and scrubbers, wool dryer balls, stainless steel straws, bamboo pot scrapers, deodorant crystals, hand jax passagers, gift boxes and more.
Reagan’s Room Upcycled
Steamboat Springs-based Reagan’s Room offers upcycled and vintage home decor, including wooden wall hangings, key holders, ornaments and signage, featuring painted Colorado and American flag designs and holiday styles.
Solar Flare Glasswork and Design
Solar Flare Glasswork and Design, located in downtown Steamboat, offers fine art glass art products and teaches glass blowing and fusing art classes.
RkyMtnCrafts
RkyMtnCrafts produces kitchen tea towels, home decor and holiday-themed pajamas for infants, kids and adults.
Steamboat Snack Company
Steamboat Snack Company’s best known product may be Altitude Snacks, a line of dried fruit and nut blends. Snacks include a variety of fruits and nuts, whether raw, roasted or salted, to provide healthy fuel for outdoor activities.
Steamboat Glass Blowing
Steamboat Glass Blowing offers a variety of hand-blown glass items.
The Goat’s Goods
The Goat’s Goods handcrafts all-natural lotions and soaps from goat milk, which is packed with vitamins, minerals and probiotics and offers anti-aging and healing properties.
2 Lazy 8 Ranch
Two Lazy 8 Ranch makes homemade jellies, jams, dried peaches, apples and more.
Routt County Cattlewomen
The Routt County Cattlewomen is a community-based organization supporting the beef industry and western heritage through education, outreach and marketing.
Alpine Bee Candles
Alpine Bee Candles is a family-owned and operated natural beeswax company in Steamboat Springs made from locally sourced, healthy-to-breathe ingredients.
Suzi’s Baskets
Suzi’s Baskets creates baskets of multiple weaving techniques and styles in a variety of sizes.
Sauce Haven
Sauce Haven offers a colorful variety of barbecue sauces.
My Left Turn
My Left Turn offers an assortment of handmade jewelry.
Tree’s Sweets
At Tree’s Sweets, find chocolates, caramels and other treats.
Music to my Ears
Music to my Ears sells handmade jewelry
Michelle Ess
Michelle Ess handmakes an assortment of scarves
1972
1972, formerly Heidi Paks, offers silk jewelry pouches, silk sleep masks, and other goods.
To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229, email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @juliabenasher.
