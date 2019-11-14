Get a sneak peak into the Home for the Holidays Craft Fair

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The holiday shopping season is here. On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Home for the Holidays Craft Fair will bring 30 local businesses and artisans to one festive spot for the most efficient, fun and supportive-of-local-makers purchasing possible.

“I think people who attend the fair like the cozy feel it has,” said organizer Lisa Larkin. “There is such a variety of crafts, and some people get all of their holiday shopping done at this one stop.”

Here’s a sneak peak into the local businesses offering their goods at the fair.

Outlaw Apiaries

This Hayden-based apiary offers local, 100% raw honey from its 500 hives across Routt County. In addition to its classic golden honey, the apiary features a blackberry creamed honey, dried apple and cinnamon stick honey, an Alpine strawberry creamed honey and a chocolate-infused ghost pepper honey in several sizes.

Thrival Mode: Family Chiropractic Health

This Steamboat Springs-based family chiropractic health office is based on the philosophy of not only treating injuries but improving patients’ entire lives. Thrival Mode offers classes exploring everything from kids yoga to CBD 101 to healthy sleep habits, as well as clothing swap events, pumpkin painting, book discussions and more.

Audrey Bortz

Bortz is a beaded jewelry maker and local photographer whose work can be displayed with Riverwalk Collective.

Bee Grateful Farm

This Routt County-based, 50-acre sustainable farm grows vegetables, flowers and herbs and processes alpaca yarn. The farm also offers other natural products, including chocolate cream, salted honey and lavender honey caramels.

Bee Grateful Farm at the Steamboat Springs Farmers Market.

Photo courtesy of Bee Grateful Farm

Coleman’s Haberdashery

Steamboat Springs-based Coleman’s Haberdashery creates men’s and women’s goods from bison and horween leathers. The haberdashery’s products range from wallets to briefcases to jewelry and beyond.

Coleman’s Haberdashery features locally made leather goods.

Courtesy photo

Dawgs Abound

This Kremmling-based company creates steel silhouettes of any breed of canine, fit for gardens or home decor.

If you go What: Home for the Holidays Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

Where: Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Hawks Ridge Pottery

Hawks Ridge Pottery, a studio based in Craig, creates everything from mugs to tableware to vases in a rainbow of colors, glazes and designs. These creations are built to withstand the forces of microwaves, dishwashers, dogs and kids.

Elemental Glassworks

Elemental Glassworks offers a slew of contemporary fine art pieces in kiln-fused glass, ranging in style and functionality. Items include snowflake-inspired ornaments, suncatchers, abstract pieces and more.

Holistica Botanicals

This Steamboat Springs-based company offers organic aromatherapy and botanical products, including loose leaf teas, salves, face care items, body butters and mom and baby products.

Goji Goodness

Goji Goodness offers organic, all-natural herbal tea mixes that are antioxidant-rich and low glycemic.

Last Exit Goods

Steamboat Springs-based Last Exit Goods offers minimalist leather goods, including belts, wallets, bags and other accessories, designed and tested for outdoor adventures.

Living Water Fiber and Alpacas

This Craig-based company offers alpaca-yarn handmade hats, gloves, mittens, socks and other outdoor adventure gear.

My Urban Poncho, Inc.

These high-quality, hand-crafted ponchos are made with cashmere blend in several thickness levels and can be worn in multiple styles.

Steamboat Salt Company

Steamboat Salt Co. offers specialty salts for a variety of food applications, produced from fresh products in an environmentally conscious manner. Flavor offerings of the salts include citrus ginger, ghost pepper, bourbon, sriracha and garlic habanero, as well as Steamboat Salt Co. T-shirts and tank tops.

Steamboat Salt Co. currently offers the following flavors of salt: Ghost, Sriracha, El Jefe, Bourbon and Citrus Ginger.

courtesy of Chris Poole

Nuhni

Based in Windsor, Nuhni aims to provide simple, sustainable products for household cleaning, beauty and wellness. Nuhni’s items include eco cloths and scrubbers, wool dryer balls, stainless steel straws, bamboo pot scrapers, deodorant crystals, hand jax passagers, gift boxes and more.

Reagan’s Room Upcycled

Steamboat Springs-based Reagan’s Room offers upcycled and vintage home decor, including wooden wall hangings, key holders, ornaments and signage, featuring painted Colorado and American flag designs and holiday styles.

Solar Flare Glasswork and Design

Solar Flare Glasswork and Design, located in downtown Steamboat, offers fine art glass art products and teaches glass blowing and fusing art classes.

Solar Flare Glasswork & Design.

Courtesy photo

RkyMtnCrafts

RkyMtnCrafts produces kitchen tea towels, home decor and holiday-themed pajamas for infants, kids and adults.

Steamboat Snack Company

Steamboat Snack Company’s best known product may be Altitude Snacks, a line of dried fruit and nut blends. Snacks include a variety of fruits and nuts, whether raw, roasted or salted, to provide healthy fuel for outdoor activities.

Steamboat Snack Company is based in Steamboat Springs and is the brain child of Terry Brown, who created Wing-Time in 1994. The new company’s first product is Altitude Snacks, a premium line of dried fruit and nut blends.

Courtesy photo

Steamboat Glass Blowing

Steamboat Glass Blowing offers a variety of hand-blown glass items.

The Goat’s Goods

The Goat’s Goods handcrafts all-natural lotions and soaps from goat milk, which is packed with vitamins, minerals and probiotics and offers anti-aging and healing properties.

The Goat’s Goods, based in Steamboat Springs, creates handmade lotions and soaps from goat milk.

Courtesy Photo

2 Lazy 8 Ranch

Two Lazy 8 Ranch makes homemade jellies, jams, dried peaches, apples and more.

Routt County Cattlewomen

The Routt County Cattlewomen is a community-based organization supporting the beef industry and western heritage through education, outreach and marketing.

Alpine Bee Candles

Alpine Bee Candles is a family-owned and operated natural beeswax company in Steamboat Springs made from locally sourced, healthy-to-breathe ingredients.

Suzi’s Baskets

Suzi’s Baskets creates baskets of multiple weaving techniques and styles in a variety of sizes.

Sauce Haven

Sauce Haven offers a colorful variety of barbecue sauces.

My Left Turn

My Left Turn offers an assortment of handmade jewelry.

Tree’s Sweets

At Tree’s Sweets, find chocolates, caramels and other treats.

Music to my Ears

Music to my Ears sells handmade jewelry

Michelle Ess

Michelle Ess handmakes an assortment of scarves

1972

1972, formerly Heidi Paks, offers silk jewelry pouches, silk sleep masks, and other goods.

To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229, email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @juliabenasher.