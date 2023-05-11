Geothermal education community workshop happening May 17

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council and state experts are hosting a community geothermal educational presentation from 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, at Bud Werner Memorial Library Hall.

Speakers at the public workshop include Paul Morgan, senior geothermal geologist at the Colorado Geological Survey and faculty member of the Colorado School of Mines Center for Space Resources, who will discuss the geology of Steamboat Springs. Representatives from the Colorado Energy Office will present on the state’s geothermal energy vision and funding opportunities. Matt Sares, chief of the hydrogeology section at the Colorado Division of Water Resources, will address geothermal regulations including ground-water protection.

Former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter of the Center for the New Energy Economy at Colorado State University will moderate the event.

Before the community event, organizers will host a by-invitation stakeholders meeting from 1-4:30 p.m. May 17. Interested individuals can contact Bony at paul@yvsc.org .

For more information or to register, visit yvsc.org/yvsc-events/ .