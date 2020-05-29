Geese in the road: The Record for Thursday, May 28, 2020

Thursday, May 28, 2020

9:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a gaggle of geese crossing the road at South Lincoln Avenue and JD Hays Way.

10:23 a.m. Police were called about a boat that someone allegedly damaged while it was in storage at a campground in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:35 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious person at an apartment complex in the 200 block of East Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

Support Local Journalism Donate



2:17 p.m. Deputies received a report of harassment from the 10 block of Moffat Avenue in Yampa.

2 p.m. Police helped a driver who was locked out of a vehicle in the 900 block of Pine Street.

4:35 p.m. Deputies were called about a trespassing incident in the 44200 block of Routt County Road 129.

4:54 p.m. Deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 21400 block of Colorado Highway 131 near Phippsburg.

6:22 p.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief from the 100 block of Park Avenue.

6:51 p.m. Police received a report of fraud regarding a resident who received a call from someone claiming to be with the federal government and demanding money in the form of gift cards.

9:44 p.m. Police were called to mediate an argument between drunken friends outside a restaurant in the 2500 block of Village Drive.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

Total incidents: 47

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.