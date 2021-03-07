Gawking at an elk: The Record for Saturday, March 6

Saturday, March 6, 2021

7:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers, Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a two-car crash on the corner of Hilltop Parkway and South Lincoln Avenue. Just one person had injuries, and they were treated on the scene.

10:09 a.m. Steamboat officers responded to the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue where someone was sleeping inside a building. Officers gave the person a trespass warning and told the person to leave.

1:15 p.m. Officers were called because there was an elk laying down on the side of the road near the 2800 block of Eagleridge Drive. The elk was not causing a problem, but people gawking at the elk were disrupting the flow of traffic.

3:44 p.m. Steamboat officers and firefighters responded to a collision between a vehicle and a large boulder that was in the median near Mount Werner Circle. There were no injuries, but the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

3:52 p.m. Officers were called about some people throwing snowballs at cars as they were driving near the corner of 6Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat. When officers arrived, the snowball throwers had left the area.

4:11 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to the Upper Knoll Parking Lot because a group of people was refusing to wear masks and being vulgar with other people and Steamboat Resort security personnel. When the group was asked to leave, it did not. Officers arrived and trespassed the group from the area, meaning if they were to come back, they would be subject to a trespassing charge.

Total incidents: 50

• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.