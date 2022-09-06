Gathering at botanic park to honor victims of 9/11
A brief memorial service to remember the victims of 9/11 will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Children’s Amphitheater in the Yampa Valley Botanic Park.
The ceremony will be held rain or shine and feature for 15 minutes of inspirational music, followed by remarks from community members who want to honor the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and commemorate the anniversary.
