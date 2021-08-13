Gas station shoplifting: The Record for Thursday, Aug. 12

Thursday, Aug. 12

12:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear outside a restaurant in the 1000 block of Yampa Street.

7:12 a.m. Officers received a call about a person trespassing in the 1000 block of Merritt Street.

9:13 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance inside a gas station in the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

2:16 p.m. Officers received a call about a wild animal outside a business in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

5:05 p.m. Officers took a report of identification theft in the 1700 block of Fish Creek Falls Road.

6:01 p.m. Officers took a report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run on Walton Creek Road and Village Drive.

6:49 p.m. Deputies were called about an incident of shoplifting from a gas station in the 16000 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Yampa.

Total incidents: 74

• Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 14 calls for service.

• West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.