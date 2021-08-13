Gas station shoplifting: The Record for Thursday, Aug. 12
Thursday, Aug. 12
12:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear outside a restaurant in the 1000 block of Yampa Street.
7:12 a.m. Officers received a call about a person trespassing in the 1000 block of Merritt Street.
9:13 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance inside a gas station in the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.
2:16 p.m. Officers received a call about a wild animal outside a business in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
5:05 p.m. Officers took a report of identification theft in the 1700 block of Fish Creek Falls Road.
6:01 p.m. Officers took a report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run on Walton Creek Road and Village Drive.
6:49 p.m. Deputies were called about an incident of shoplifting from a gas station in the 16000 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Yampa.
Total incidents: 74
• Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 14 calls for service.
• West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Gas station shoplifting: The Record for Thursday, Aug. 12
Thursday, Aug. 12