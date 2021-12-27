Gas station fight: The Record for Sunday, Dec. 26
9:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to an animal complaint on River Queen Lane.
10:44 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver on Colorado Colorado Highway 131 between Routt and Eagle counties.
4:15 p.m. Officers assisted another driver on Burgess Creek Road and Christie Drive.
4:34 p.m. Officers responded to a car crash on Lincoln Avenue and Third Street. No injuries were reported.
7:32 p.m. Officers assisted a driver stuck in snow on Old Fish Creek Falls Road and Lincoln Avenue.
7:59 p.m. Deputies assisted a driver on Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.
9:33 p.m. Officers responded to a fight outside a gas station in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
11:04 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a driver in the 800 block of Pine Street.
Total incidents: 34
• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
