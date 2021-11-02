Garey, Briones, McGinlay and West elected to Steamboat City Council

Current Steamboat Springs City Council member Michael Buccino checks out the first set of election results released Tuesday evening at the Routt County Courthouse.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

After one of the most contested elections in recent history, Steamboat Springs City Council will welcome four new members, who represent a majority on the seven-person council.

Gail Garey won the District 1 seat, with 3,019 votes, handily defeating David Baldinger, Jr., who garnered 1,890 votes.

Garey is the creator and founder of Impact 360 Strategies, a consulting organization that helps businesses become more environmentally sustainable. She has lived in Steamboat for more than 20 years, and she serves as a board member on the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council and as chair of the Organic Waste Task Force.

“This truly was a community-driven effort,” Garey said. “I’m looking forward to working with the other council members to ensure that Steamboat remains a community that works for everyone.”

After candidates begin their terms Tuesday, Garey said she hopes to quickly get to work on annexing the Brown Ranch, building more workforce housing in town, providing more accessible child care options and implementing the Routt County climate action plan.

“It’s a community where the people who work here can live here,” Garey said. “It’s a community where we all support one another, and it’s a diverse community.”

Eddie Briones earned the at-large seat with 3,204 votes, outpacing Dave Moloney, who collected 1,290 votes.

“This race was a contested race through and through, but I would say it made it a nicer race because everyone was in agreement on the issues,” Briones said.

Briones, a field maintenance worker for the Mount Werner Water District, has lived in Steamboat for 24 years. Though he has never worked in an elected or appointed position, Briones has volunteered for the Yampa River Cleanup and Routt County Riders’ trail work days.

Looking ahead to his new role on council, Briones plans to focus on making the city more environmentally friendly and annexing the Brown Ranch.

Joella West won the District 2 race, earning 1,888 votes, outpacing Loui Antonucci with 1,763 votes and Blair Pickard with 1,201 votes.

“I am really excited to see that we’re going to have a City Council that’s going to be able to address the issues that we talk about in a constructive way,” West said.

When asked about the biggest issues facing the city, West pointed to short-term rental regulation and expanding Steamboat Springs Transit.

“All of the issues that everyone has talked about, we now have an opportunity to address them and a great council to do it,” West added.

In District 3, Dakotah McGinlay was the winner with 2,027 votes. Walter Magill was a close second with 1,897 votes. Steve Randall and Daniel Gerke trailed with 544 votes and 408 votes, respectively.

“My vision for moving forward is to really sit down as a new council and go over what everyone’s vision is and really try to find some alignment, because I know there will be a lot of new ideas, so alignment is key,” McGinlay said.

McGinlay said she plans to work with city staff to make mental health treatment more accessible, as well as provide additional opportunities for residents to communicate with council members.

“I think it’s really important that we hear all the voices of our community,” McGinlay said.

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.