Garden Conservancy grows roots in Routt County with Open Day tours

The Garden Conservancy’s Open Days program will return to Colorado for the first time since 2018, beginning with the Open Day in Steamboat Springs on July 8, presented in partnership with Yampa River Botanic Park.

“We’re excited to be a part of this unique event and bring Open Days to the Yampa Valley,” said Executive Director Jennifer MacNeil in a news release. “This event gives gardeners and garden lovers inspiration for their own home landscapes from the best of the best in the valley.”

The Open Days program is made up of gardeners and garden enthusiasts across the nation. Next month, the Garden Conservancy has partnered with Yampa River Botanic Park to curate visits to four of the area’s private gardens.

Gardens included on the July 8 Routt County tour are Rancho Relaxo, featuring stone terraces, a stream, private sitting areas and unique garden structures; KK Garden, an evolving garden built by the gardener that echoes the gardens of her English childhood; Karen’s Growing Ideas, a small urban plot that invites pollinators of all types to dine and reside; and High Elevation Garden, featuring rock gardens, troughs, Rocky Mountain natives and almost anything else that can be grown at 8,150 feet.

Registration is $10 per person, per garden, or $5 for members of The Garden Conservancy. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a parent or guardian. Register at GardenConservancy.org/open-days .