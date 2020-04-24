Garage band: The Record for Thursday, April 23, 2020

Thursday, April 23, 2020

12:29 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 99 along U.S. Highway 40.

12:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a group of people having a fire and being loud in the 10 block of Spruce Street.

6:57 a.m. Police received a report of customers not wearing face masks, as required by a local public health order, at a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

Support Local Journalism Donate



3:41 p.m. Police mediated a dispute between neighbors in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza.

4:41 p.m. Police were called about a band playing too loud in a garage in the 500 block off Mountain Village Circle. Officers told the musicians to quiet down.

4:57 p.m. Police were called to conduct a welfare check for a person living in the 1200 block of Mountain Village Circle. The person was fine.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

Total incidents: 27

Steamboat officers had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had four cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.