Garage band: The Record for Thursday, April 23, 2020
Thursday, April 23, 2020
12:29 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 99 along U.S. Highway 40.
12:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a group of people having a fire and being loud in the 10 block of Spruce Street.
6:57 a.m. Police received a report of customers not wearing face masks, as required by a local public health order, at a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.
3:41 p.m. Police mediated a dispute between neighbors in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza.
4:41 p.m. Police were called about a band playing too loud in a garage in the 500 block off Mountain Village Circle. Officers told the musicians to quiet down.
4:57 p.m. Police were called to conduct a welfare check for a person living in the 1200 block of Mountain Village Circle. The person was fine.
Total incidents: 27
- Steamboat officers had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had four cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
