Gallery 89 finds new space in downtown Steamboat

Rufina Tegeder, owner of Gallery 89, and artist Greg Block have been hard at work this week preparing to move the gallery into a new location at 929 Lincoln Ave. in time for its fifth anniversary. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Gallery 89 in Steamboat Springs is moving down the street, but owner Rufina Tegeder insists her business will not change its commitment to offering a selection of contemporary art fashioned by both local and internationally renowned artists.

“The concept of this place is to bring European art here and put it together with our amazing local artists,” Tegeder said.

Those artists include Steamboat’s Gregory Block, Kathryn Fresgues, Cherie Duty and Jennifer Baker, along with Colorado artists Ken Elliott, Susan Hyer and Dana Lee Stoner. Tegeder also features nationally known artists like Eric Jocobsen and Monroe Hodder and international artists David Marshall, Alexander Anufriev, Armando Xhomo, Andrzej Skorut and Timur Karim.

Tegeder came to Steamboat around 2012 and fell in love with the town. She started working for Linda Laughlin at the Steamboat Springs Center for Visual Arts before leaving for a couple years to work at Jamali Gallery in Florida, where she acquired many of the skills needed to run her own gallery.

If you go What: Gallery 89 Where: 929 Lincoln Ave. When: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and Tuesdays by appointment

She returned and in 2016 opened the Zimni Rue Gallery, which debuted at 941 Lincoln Ave., prior to opening Gallery 89. Through the course of her experiences in Steamboat, Tegeder says she was able to meet talented local artists and develop friendships, some of whom will continue to be featured in the gallery’s new location.

Block, who graduated as valedictorian from South Routt High School in 2005 and earned a degree in biology from Colorado College in 2009, was on hand Wednesday painting walls instead of canvas. His work has graced a number of fine art galleries in Steamboat and across the state. He just recently returned from showing his work at the LA Art Show in Los Angeles.

“I’m very excited about this opening,” Block said. “This one is especially important because it’s the fifth anniversary of Gallery 89.”

Block feels like Tegeder’s galley has the roots it needs to find success in any location but feels the space at 929 Lincoln Ave. has a special feel.

“I just love the feel and the flow. I used to come in here when it was Sew Steamboat and shop for yarn with my mom. We raised alpacas, so there’s the whole fiber arts connection,” Block said.

Tegeder said she’ll hold a soft opening Friday and, over the next few months, will continue to renovate the space to create an inviting gallery for her clients.

She thanked supporter and Realtor Jim Cook for helping find and secure the new location for her gallery on Lincoln. She said Cook is a great patron of the arts in Steamboat.

Laura Posiak is hoping to relocate her eponymous charcuterie bar Meatbar in Gallery 89’s previous location, at 1009 Lincoln Ave., by Labor Day.

“Our grand opening will be in September, but we will have a soft opening for the First Friday Artwalk this Friday,” Tegeder said. “It’s a lighter space, and it just gives us more.”

