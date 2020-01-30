Full 2020 Winter Carnival schedule of events

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Winter Carnival arrives in Steamboat Springs for its 107th year, with this year’s event running from Feb. 5 to 9.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

Skylar Davison, left, and Jordyn Lottes check out the flowers evening during the 102nd Winter Carnival Opening Ceremonies in 2017.

John F. Russell

Wednesday, Feb. 5

5:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies

Olympian Hall, Howelsen Hill Lodge, downtown off Fifth Street

A celebration honoring the Winter Carnival Queen, her court of attendants, Little Princesses and the grand marshals.

6 to 8 p.m. Speed and Flight Night Ski Jumping

Ages 12 and older, Hill Size 20, 30, 45 and 75, Howelsen Hill, downtown off Fifth Street

Learn to ski jump on Alpine or telemark equipment under the lights on Howelsen Hill’s historic ski jumps. Register for $15 the night of the event from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. in the Fireplace Room at Howelsen Hill Lodge. For more information, contact Pat Arnone at 970-734-8966.

Rachel Pierce of Rabbit Ears Dental uses an ax to carve a sculpture in the 2019 Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival’s snow sculpture contest.

John F. Russell

Thursday, Feb. 6

4 p.m. Snow Sculpture Judging

All ages, Lincoln Avenue

Stroll down Lincoln to view hand-carved snow sculptures. Judging will take place at 4 p.m., and winners will be highlighted with ribbons and announced at the Street Events on Feb. 8 and 9. Sculptures will be built Feb. 6 by high school and community teams inspired by this year’s theme, “Light Up The Sky.” Applications can be found at steamboatcreates.org. For more information, contact Steamboat Creates at 970-879-9008 or sylvie@steamboatcreates.org.

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. S’more Family Fun Party

Howelsen Hill Party Tent, downtown off Fifth Street

Throughout the evening’s activities at Howelsen Hill, a family-style chili and s’more party will take place in the big, white tent on Vanatta ballfield. Enjoy the outside ski activities, then head into the tent for warm chili, a DJ and dancing. Complete with a bonfire, fire spinners and s’more making outside. $10 tent entry for adults, $5 for kids 12 and younger, Winter Carnival button required. Purchase tickets in advance at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club front office. Food is served on a first-come, first-served basis from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Presented by Off the Beaten Path and BookTrails; food provided by Moving Mountains.

Seven- and 8-year-olds take off from the starting line during the 2017 Winter Carnival Cross Country Obstacle Race.

File photo/Matt Stensland

4:30 to 5 p.m. Cross Country Obstacle Course

Ages 5 to 12, Howelsen Hill, downtown off Fifth Street

A fun and entertaining noncompetitive obstacle course for Nordic and “wannabe” Nordic skiers at Howelsen Hill. Spectators are welcome. Preregistration not required, but a release form must be signed or already be on file with SSWSC to participate.

5 to 6 p.m. Powder Tools Midwinter Terrain Park Jam Session

Ages 14 and younger, Howelsen Hill, downtown off Fifth Street

Open to both skiers and snowboarders. Located under the lights of the Howelsen Hill Terrain Park, this event is open to the public. Preregistration is required at 4 p.m. at the terrain park. A waiver must be signed or already be on file with SSWSC in order to participate. Practice runs from 4:30 to 5 p.m., and the jam session runs from 5 to 6 p.m.

5 to 6:30 p.m. Parent-Child Duals

All ages, Howelsen Hill, downtown off Fifth Street

Everyone is a winner in this friendly competition. Join the family fun by racing or bumping down the junior courses on Howelsen Hill Face. Go head-to-head against your child on either the GS style race course or dual mogul course. Preregistration is not required, but a release form must be signed or already be on file with SSWSC in order to participate.

5 to 6:30 p.m. Ski Jumping Jamboree

Ages 4 to 11, Howelsen Hill, downtown off Fifth Street

An enjoyable time for children to take to the bump jump and 20-meter jump at Howelsen Hill’s Nordic jumping complex for some flying fun on Alpine equipment. Preregistration is not required, but a release form must be signed or already be on file with SSWSC to participate.

Is it a bird, is it a plane, is it Superman? None of the above but it was Craig Keefe directing traffic at the starting area of the Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom in 2017.

John F. Russell

Friday, Feb. 7

10 a.m. Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom

Ages 11 and younger, Steamboat Resort, Stampede Run

This is a fun race and is open to any skier or snowboarder, age 11 and younger (SSWSC U12 athletes are not eligible). Pre-registration is required at wintercarnivalsteamboat.com by Feb. 4.

4:30 to 6 p.m. Nordic Jumping Exhibition

SSWSC athletes, Howelsen Hill, downtown off Fifth Street

SSWSC Nordic combined and special jumping athletes jumping the Hill Size 20, 30, 45, 75 and 100.

6 to 7 p.m. Amateur Ski Jumping

Ages 15 and older, Howelsen Hill, downtown off Fifth Street

Ski jumping on Alpine equipment under the lights on the historic ski jumps of Howelsen Hill. Prizes, jumping and high-flying fun. Register for $25 the night of the event from 5 to 5:45 p.m. in the Fireplace Room at Howelsen Hill Lodge. For more information, contact Pat Arnone at 970-734-8966.

Cyclist Petr Hanak tears down the face of Howelsen Hill during the Johnsie Memorial Dual Slalom Bicycle Race in 2019.

John F. Russell

6 to 8 p.m. Johnsie Memorial Dual Slalom Bicycle Race

Ages 12 and older, Howelsen Hill, downtown off Fifth Street

An exciting on-snow, mountain bike event down the Face of Howelsen Hill. Event includes practice, qualifying and final competition rounds. Register the night of the event at 5:30 p.m. in the Fireplace Room at Howelsen Hill Lodge. For more information, call Wheels Bike Shop at 970-819-4805.

7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tito’s Mountain Soiree

Ages 21 and older, Howelsen Hill, in the tent at Vanatta Ballfield

Celebrate the 107th Winter Carnival at an ’80s-themed dance party with an evening of libations, food, live music by the 6 Million Dollar Band, a bonfire and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance at sswsc.tix.com or 970-879-0695, ext. 100. Presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

8 to 11 a.m. Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast

All ages, Holy Name Catholic Church, 524 Oak St.

Hosted annually by the Knights of Columbus, this function is the perfect way to fuel up for all of the day’s activities. Donations are graciously accepted for the charitable works of the Knights of Columbus. Winter Carnival buttons are available.

8 a.m. 100-Meter Nordic Sprint

All ages, downtown, Lincoln Avenue

The Steamboat Springs Nordic Council is looking for the fastest skate skiers in the ‘Boat. They are hosting a 100-meter Nordic sprint on Lincoln Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets prior to the Street Events. The race will have male and female divisions as well as 13-and-older and 12-and-younger age categories. Anyone interested can register for this free event at the Steamboat Touring Center, 970-879-8180. Check in morning of the event at 7:30 a.m. at Seventh Street.

Jami Partrick shares photos from the 106th Winter Carnival Street Events in downtown Steamboat Springs in 2019.

Jami Partrick

9 a.m. to noon Street Events

Downtown Lincoln Avenue

A wildly entertaining show featuring children on skis and snowboards being pulled behind horses along snow-covered Lincoln Avenue. Races include street slalom, skijoring, ring and spear, donkey jump and the famous adult shovel race. The horse events are for children ages 6 to 14; there are also non-horse events for ages 1 to 14. Preregistration is required at wintercarnivalsteamboat.com starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Spectators are reminded to wear their Winter Carnival buttons. Presented by Yampa Valley Bank.

1 p.m. Pro Alpine Ski Jumping Qualifications

Howelsen Hill, downtown off Fifth Avenue

This is a must-see ski jumping event with participants launching off of the HS127 “Big Hill” on Alpine skis and boots, rather than the usual ski jumping equipment. For more information, call Pat Arnone at 970-734- 8966. There is a $100 entry fee.

6:15 to 6:45 p.m. Winter Sports Club Athlete Exhibition

Howelsen Hill, downtown off Fifth Street

SSWSC athletes demonstrate their skills as the sun sets behind Howelsen Hill.

Fireworks are launched into the air during the 2018 Winter Carnival Night Extravaganza.

Matt Stensland

7 p.m. Night Extravaganza

Howelsen Hill, downtown off Fifth Street

Enjoy an evening of entertainment at historic Howelsen Hill. This community favorite draws thousands of spectators for an exciting display to light up the sky. The evening starts off highlighting athletes showing their prowess in the dark, lit by flares and LED lights. The Lighted Man will then ski down Howelsen Hill shooting fireworks from his pyrotechnic suit, and jumpers will soar through a fiery hoop off the Nordic jumps. End the night with a stunning fireworks show that will feature the largest firework in the world. Spectators must have a Winter Carnival button to enter. Presented by Yampa Valley Bank. Athlete lighting provided by Yampa Valley Electric Association.

Sunday, Feb. 9

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Street Events

Downtown Lincoln Avenue

A wildly entertaining show featuring children on skis and snowboards being pulled behind horses along snow covered Lincoln Avenue. Races include street slalom, skijoring, ring and spear, donkey jump and the famous adult shovel race. The horse events are for children ages 6 to 14; there are also non-horse events for ages 1 to 14. Preregistration was required at wintercarnivalsteamboat.com by Jan. 31. Spectators are reminded to wear their Winter Carnival buttons. Presented by Yampa Valley Bank.

A llama and its handler make their way along the Diamond Hitch Parade in downtown Steamboat Springs in 2019.

11:30 a.m. Diamond Hitch Parade

Downtown Lincoln Avenue

The diamond hitch consists of at least four skiers who hold onto points of a rope tied in the shape of one or more diamonds. Animals, people or vehicles may pull the skiers down the snow-covered streets. Anyone is welcome to enter the parade. Preregistration required; deadline is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Register at wintercarnivalsteamboat.com.

1 to 2 p.m. Pro Alpine Ski Jumping Finals

By qualification, Howelsen Hill, downtown off Fifth Street

A ski jumping event with participants launching off of the HS127 Big Hill on Alpine skis and boots, rather than the usual ski jumping equipment. Watch as world records get broken. For more information, call Pat Arnone at 970-734- 8966. There is a $100 entry fee.