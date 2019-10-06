Fryer, Steamboat boys wins at Aspen

Steamboat Springs senior Maggi Congdon finished second at the Chris Severy Invite in Aspen on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Courtesy Lisa Renee Tumminello

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs High School junior cross country runner Jaydon Fryer completed the Chris Severy Invite 5K in 19 minutes, 2.2 seconds. It was the fastest time of the field, earning him first from Aspen on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Sophomore teammate Bowden Tumminello was 44 seconds behind him to take second. Sailors junior Sumner Cotton finished fourth with a time of 19:59.4, helping the Steamboat boys team win the meet.

Junior Jeremiah Kelley and sophomore Kellen Adams finished in the top 20, taking 17th and 18th, respectively.

Senior Maggi Congdon paced the Sailors girls, placing second with a time of 22:36.9, less than 30 seconds behind the winner.

Sophomore Courtney Vargas finished 11th with a time of 24:24.4, while junior Ella Chapman took 14th in 25:13.4. Their efforts helped the Sailors girls finish third overall.

Chris Severy Invitational

Saturday, Oct. 5

Boys individual top 5: 1. Jaydon Fryer, Steamboat Springs, 19:02.2. 2. Bowden Tumminello, Steamboat Springs, 19:46.6. 3. Jonathan Bennett, Kent Denver, 19:50.1. 4. Sumner Cotton, Steamboat Springs, 19:59.4. 5, Jack Gottsegen, Colorado Rocky Mountain, 20:03.3.

Other Steamboat finishers: 17. Jeremiah Kelley 21:22.5. 18. Kellen Adams 21:35.2. 22. Thomas Lewer 22:04.2. 24. James Bogan 22:14.5.

Girls individual top 5: 1. Kylie Kenny, Aspen, 22:09.2. 2. Maggi Congdon, Steamboat Springs, 22:36.9. 3. Kendall Clark, Aspen, 22:49. 4. Mandy Moran, Grand Junction, 23:13.9. 5. Hana Husmann, St. Mary’s Academy, 23:20.4.

Other Steamboat finishers: 11. Courtney Vargas 24:24.4. 14. Ella Chapman 25:13.4. 24. Kelsey Hamilton 26:36.1. 25. Siera Harrison 26:40.9. 26. Nicole Nolting 26:49.1. 38, Lauren Mueller 28:18.2.

Aug. 31: at Battle Mountain Husky Invite

at Battle Mountain Husky Invite Sept. 7: at Liberty Bell Invitational

at Liberty Bell Invitational Sept. 14: at Eagle Valley

at Eagle Valley Sept. 24: at Soroco School Night Invite

at Soroco School Night Invite Sept. 27: at Grand Junction

at Grand Junction Oct. 5: at Aspen

at Aspen Oct. 9: at Rifle

at Rifle Oct. 17: at Grand Junction for 4A Region 1 meet

at Grand Junction for 4A Region 1 meet Oct. 25: State at Penrose Equestrian Center

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.