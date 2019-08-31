Fryer, Barbier lead Sailors cross country runners at Battle Mountain

MINTURN — Steamboat Springs junior cross country Jayden Fryer was 26 seconds out of the top 10 at the Battle Mountain Husky Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Maloit Park. He crossed the line with a time of 18 minutes and eight seconds, 11 seconds faster than junior Sumner Cotton, who took 18th for the Sailors.

Sophomore Bowden Tumminello was the only other Steamboat boy to crack the top 50, taking 39th with a time of 19:15. The boys team finished 7th with 214 points for their efforts.

Sweeping the podium with the top three runners, Mountain Vista won the boys side of the meet with 21 points.

Mountain Vista won the girls meet as well with just 30 points, while Steamboat earned 10th with 271 points.

Junior Sidney Barbier paced the Sailors in 48th, finishing in 24:17. Junior Ella Chapman, sophomore Caroline Bauer and senior Grace Drobek took 49th, 50th and 52nd, respectively, finishing within seconds of Barbier.

Battle Mountain Husky Inviational

Maloit Park – Minturn, CO

Saturday, Aug. 31

Boys top 10 team scores: 1, Mountain Vista 21. 2, Monarch 71. 3, Summitt 78. 4, Battle Mountain 84. 5, Frontier Academy 181. 6, Cheyenne Mountain 213. 7, Steamboat Springs 214. 8, Douglas County 223. 9, Smoky Hill 284. 10, Eagle Valley 315.

Individual top three: 1, Harrison Witt, Mountain Vista, 16:51. 2, Seth Rouse, Mountain Vista, 16:54. 3, Jack O’Sullivan, Mountain Vista, 16:57.

Steamboat finishers: 14, Jaydon Fryer 18:08. 18, Sumner Cotton 18:19. 39, Bowden Tumminello 19:15. 70, Jeremiah Kelley 20:33. 73, Josh Bush 20:41. 91, James Bogan 21:35. 105, Mitch Meissner 22:43.

Girls top 10 team scores: 1, Mountain Vista 30. 2, Battle Mountain 52. 3, Monarch 59. 4, Palisade 173. 5, Grand Junction 175. 6, Aspen 175. 7, Douglas County 186. 8, Cheyenne Mountain 229. 9, Summit 250. 10, Steamboat Springs 271.

Individual top three: 1, Sarah O’Sullivan, Mountain Vista, 19:58. 2, Anna Wexler, Monarch, 20:25. 3, Elliot Pribramsky, Battle Mountain 20:35.

Steamboat finishers: 48, Sidney Barbier 24:17. 49, Ella Chapman 24:19. 50, Caroline Bauer 24:20. 52, Grace Drobek 24:22. 77, Elise Colby 26:48. 78, Siera Harrison 26:49. 107, Emily Davidoff 30:50.