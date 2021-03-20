Frontline Heroes: Lona Stanhope, Brittany Grimes, Crystal Maughan, Andy Dugal, Sarah Hopfenbeck

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — To mark the one-year milestone of the COVID-19 pandemic in Routt County, Steamboat Pilot & Today asked people to nominate local individuals who they believed went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lona Stanhope, Brittany Grimes and Crystal Maughan



Lona Stanhope, Brittany Grimes and Crystal Maughan

These three women — Lona Stanhope, Brittany Grimes and Crystal Maughan — have been the frontline for Yampa Valley Medical Associates. They have managed COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic and continue to do so. These women have not only put their own health at risk, but they have dealt with the physical and emotional toll of handling COVID for the clinic. Whether it was during the summer heat and wildfire weather or the winter blizzards, they were always outside performing COVID tests for the people in need: rain or shine. These “masked” heroes have led patients through an uncertain time and helped support anyone in need.

Andy Dugal



Andy Dugal

Andy Dugal has done an exceptional job as the transportation supervisor of the Meadows Parking Lot transit shuttles. Andy has shown great patience and understanding in working with his employees and guests. He is quite fair, very detail oriented, and without question, his expertise with organizing schedules and workers is what allows skiers, snowboarders and Steamboat Resort employees to get to their destination to and from the base to the gondola so efficiently and safely.

Sarah Hopfenbeck



Sarah Hopfenbeck

Dr. Sarah Hopfenbeck is a committed doctor in the Steamboat Springs area and a board member for Opera Steamboat. Not only is she a full-time physician beloved by all her patients, but she also loves and cares about her community. She has helped Opera Steamboat during COVID-19, providing information to make sure the staff and board stays safe. She is committed to imparting health care in rural Colorado and deeply involved with the community.