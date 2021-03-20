Frontline Heroes: Lauren Bryan, Noreen Beckett, Deborah Werner, Maggie Moore, Grant Burrough

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — To mark the one-year milestone of the COVID-19 pandemic in Routt County, Steamboat Pilot & Today asked people to nominate local individuals who they believed went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lauren Bryan



Lauren Bryan is an infection preventionist at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. Before COVID-19 was even detected in our community, Lauren was working to educate local leaders and care team members at the hospital about the virus. She has been a tireless champion for education around the virus, proper personal protective equipment and an expert voice of knowledge. Morning, noon, night, weekends, holidays, Lauren made herself available to providers, staff, patients and other community care partners. Especially in the early days of the pandemic, when PPE requirements and guidelines changed almost daily, she was a step ahead with a presentation or a quick in-department demonstration of proper protocols. Lauren has the ability to speak about the scientific aspects of the virus and infection prevention, and then in the next breath, share candid, easy-to-understand examples. Her expertise and candor about the situation is highly respected and appreciated in this time of uncertainty. She continues to go above and beyond, volunteering for extra shifts at the specimen collection center and vaccine clinic, doing everything she can to contribute to the health of our community. Lauren remains steadfast in her research, always absorbing and disseminating the latest information and advancements related to infection prevention. The passion Lauren has for her work truly is infectious.

Noreen Kearney Beckett



Noreen Beckett goes above and beyond in her services to the surrounding communities. She is a frontline hero on her job as an amazing nurse or taking her time to teach students at schools.

Deborah Werner



Deb Werner, Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp.’s director of lift operations, is not your average director. Her days are endless, and she still comes to the work with the most uplifting spirits seven days a week. She’s out bumping chairs, shoveling and working side by side with her amazing team of lift operators. She’s out on the frontlines every day with her employees, never just pointing fingers telling them what to do. She’s worked above and beyond what is asked of her, never batting an eye, never complaining, just giving it 110%. Her heart is as big as the mountain she has given so much of her life to. She makes tough conversations come easy, and she listens. She listens to problems and concerns, she listens to crazy stories, shares laughs with her team, and when one of her employees is having a hard time, she opens up herself offering compassion and care.

Maggie Moore



Maggie Moore is a kindergarten teacher at Strawberry Park Elementary School. She has shown grace, flexibility and positivity throughout the many challenges she has faced because of the pandemic. She has kept her classroom a warm and inviting environment where kids can safely grow and learn despite COVID-19 regulations.

Grant Burrough



Grant Burrough continues to excel as wine manager at Central Park Liquor. “When our wedding was canceled, he went above and beyond to make sure we still had a custom order for our immediate family that still attended the ceremony,” said Katie Carroll, who nominated him as a Frontline Hero. “He made sure my mom’s favorite wine got sent in on the next day’s truck even though CPL doesn’t stock it, saved our favorite local beers and changed our order down to the day, all to accommodate our ever-changing details like location and numbers due the pandemic. Grant’s professionalism and caring went such a long way during a very crazy time.”