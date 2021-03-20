Frontline Heroes: Ken and Monique Lingle, Peta Elmes, Luke Gibbon, Jacquie DeRisio, Peggy Weaver

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — To mark the one-year milestone of the COVID-19 pandemic in Routt County, Steamboat Pilot & Today asked people to nominate local individuals who they believed went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ken and Monique Lingle



Ken Lingle is an RN in the emergency room at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center and also works part time at the jail as the nurse. Monique Lingle is the transition coordinator at Casey’s Pond in the Doak Walker skilled nursing unit. Both have been there every day for their patients and residents.

Peta Elmes



Peta is a direct support professional at Horizons Specialized Services. She has an endless drive to learn new things. With all of the new and rapidly changing information and guidance due to COVID-19, Peta continues to educate herself. In turn, she provides the highest level of care to the individuals she supports while prioritizing the importance of their ongoing health and safety. Peta embodies vast possibilities. Her drive for self-improvement along with her love of learning support the continued education and development of healthy practices among the individuals she supports. In this way, Peta helps create a healthier community overall.

Luke Gibbon



Luke exemplifies what it means to be a supportive co-worker, friend, son and husband during the challenges in this pandemic. Not only does Luke follow protocols and safety measures set by his company, B&K Distributing, he also adheres to the stricter ones set by the state health department for the line of work that his wife is in at Horizon’s Specialized Services. His first thoughts when following the guidelines set are of others. Luke is very protective of anyone who may be of greater risk if they were to contract COVID. He is constantly thinking of the people that are nearest and dearest to him, including his parents, co-workers, friends and wife and their safety. He is never shy about safety and letting others know about how to appropriately follow the guidelines set. Being a Routt County native, his heart is always with his community and their safety, especially during these trying times. Luke has put out messages on social media and word of mouth about helping anyone who may be in need of food or other support during these times. He just loves to help the people he cares about as well as his community.

Jacquie DeRisio



Jacquie DeRisio is a house supervisor at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. She is a very compassionate person and is always looking out for her patients and staff. Jacquie worked her normal clinical shifts, but she has also worked many days at the testing and vaccination clinics. She is always willing to go the extra mile to fill in when staffing is needed. Jacquie has an excellent bedside manner and cares deeply for her patients. Community members and visitors have benefited from her love for her job and her desire to take the best care possible of her patients.

Peggy Weaver



Peggy Weaver is a direct support professional at Horizons Specialized Services. She is a caring woman who believes that our best selves start with quality nutrition. Peggy is dedicated to nutritious and healthy food. She supports healthy choices for the individuals she supports, and she finds nutritious replacements for habits that need to be changed. Peggy benefits the overall health and well-being of the community with her commitment to quality nutrition.