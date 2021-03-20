Frontline Heroes: Dr. Laila Powers, Aja Hotchkiss, Rachael Sisto, Alison Brodie, Scott Nielsen

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — To mark the one-year milestone of the COVID-19 pandemic in Routt County, Steamboat Pilot & Today asked people to nominate local individuals who they believed went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Laila Powers, as a member of the emergency department at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, has worked tirelessly to care for the sick and injured throughout this pandemic.

Aja Hotchkiss has served as an essential worker as branch manager of Wells Fargo Bank. She has been there every day working diligently and supporting her staff with a happy and friendly attitude. She has gone above and beyond by not only doing her job but also serving her team members by cheering them on, working longer hours and taking on job responsibilities that weren’t hers. Aja has managed to keep the bank open without sick team members as well as maintain the drive-thru and a teller inside for those who want to walk up instead. She has made sure to keep the bank healthy and going for the community.

Rachael Sisto has served her customers at Wells Fargo Bank with a smile on her face every day since the pandemic hit. Rachael went above the call of duty by working diligently through her pregnancy and after her pregnancy throughout the pandemic even though she was at a higher risk. Rachael helped community members with their banking needs and graciously answered questions.

Alison Brodie has been a wonderful advocate and helping hand in the time of COVID-19 for numerous Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. employees as the resort’s housing manager. She practices patience and kindness with all employees and has comforted people in their greatest time of need.

Ski Haus Liquor has not closed one day due to the pandemic, and Scott Nielsen manages the store, covers everyone’s shifts, provides exceptional customer service and adapts very well to the changing guidelines. He allows staff to take time off when needed plus offers curbside delivery for those who don’t want to come in. Lots of long hours and weekends to make sure the store stays open. Liquor stores were deemed crucial from the very beginning of the pandemic, and Scott has worked long hours to make sure the store stays open.