Frontline Heroes: Cara Marrs, Suzanne Holm, Tim Selby, Becky Melander, Dr. Patricia Cross

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — To mark the one-year milestone of the COVID-19 pandemic in Routt County, Steamboat Pilot & Today asked people to nominate local individuals who they believed went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cara Marrs works hard both at the hospital as a registered dietitian and at her private office within the same field. Her dedication to patients and clients is outstanding. Her knowledge within the field directly has been a contributing factor in helping others in the community face the pandemic. She has been willing to field questions and concerns about proper nutrition from many people outside of her business or at the hospital, which is a huge benefit to all.

Suzanne Holm, who works at Northwest Colorado Health, has been there for people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, dealing with mental and physical illness and other issues. She put herself at risk by being around patients that may have had COVID-19 but she choose to be there for her patients and the community. She is loving, comical, nice and understanding.

Tim Selby has been an inspiration to so many people during his time as minister of the Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church. He has been especially helpful during the pandemic, encouraging and supporting people not only in the church but in the community. His messages are geared to the issues that everyone is facing and he strives to identify how community members can help each other during the pandemic. Tim has found ways to share his sermons and to share other functions of the church with anyone who has a computer. He has preached from a flatbed truck during the summer and continued to conduct numerous services remotely when it became too cold to hold services in the street by the church. He also created other venues to offer comfort and support.

Becky Melander is a nurse who makes everyone feel at ease, and she’s determined to help in every way she can. She goes above and beyond for every patient she sees. Her smile and laugh are infectious, and she makes everyone’s day better. She is eager to learn and all of her coworkers enjoy her company. Becky is a true hero.

Dr. Cross was hired as the first full-time veterinarian for Routt County Humane Society in June 2020, and she has a commitment and passion to help people and their pets live the best life possible. Affordable veterinary care is a challenge for many pet owners, and sometimes, pet owners have to make the difficult decision to surrender their pet because of the cost of care. Dr. Cross is committed to providing affordable medical services and treating pets from this targeted population. She has a heart of gold and wants to utilize her skills for an organization that truly believes in the benefits of pet ownership, for both the sake of the animals and their human family. Recently, Dr. Cross helped a couple who had lost their jobs and home while one of the individuals was also being treated for cancer. Their 14-year-old dog was sick and they could not afford veterinary care. Dr. Cross was able to help the dog, and the story ended happily. Because of her dedication, commitment and initiative to help develop the RCHS Wellness Clinic while also providing quality care to shelter animals, community members now have an affordable option to provide veterinary care for their pets.