Frontline Heroes: Bill and Loretta Conway, Chuck Riley, Paige Schankerman, Dr. Brian Harrington, Dr. Jonathan Harte

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — To mark the one-year milestone of the COVID-19 pandemic in Routt County, Steamboat Pilot & Today asked people to nominate local individuals who they believed went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill and Loretta Conway



Bill and Loretta Conway have worked extremely hard to keep the Tennis and Pickleball Center open during these challenging times. Locals, visitors and children are very happy to have the opportunity to exercise and socialize in a safe way during COVID-19, and exercise and socialization are very important mentally and physically. The Tennis and Pickleball Center is a community within itself, and none of it would be possible without the Conways’ efforts.





Chuck Riley

Chuck Riley with Chuck’s Automotive and Towing is out helping visitors and residents alike with all of their towing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s is always helpful, patient and incredibly knowledgeable and helps make every stressful situation better.

Paige Schankerman



Paige Schankerman, who works as the health center tech for the Steamboat Springs School District, is an unsung frontline worker. She goes in early to test teachers for COVID-19 every week and helped the Routt County Public Health Department with data management during the peak of outbreaks. Paige’s efforts help keep teachers and students safe at school when a positive case is identified. She is an unsung hero.

Dr. Brian Harrington



Dr. Brian Harrington serves as Routt County’s chief medical officer and has spent countless hours evaluating, assessing and advising the community throughout the pandemic. He has shared his knowledge eloquently, and he has been a guiding light to this community.

Dr. Jonathan Harte



Dr. Jonathan Harte has traveled from Steamboat Springs to cover shifts multiple times in the Denver and Aurora areas practicing infectious disease medicine — all while being retired. He has offered his experience, knowledge and support during this pandemic and other outbreak periods over the years.