Front Range closures haven’t affected Routt County’s COVID testing sites

A Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment investigation closed several state testing locations on the Front Range, but free testing sites in Routt County have not been impacted.

The shuttered testing centers reportedly failed to report testing results and cases to state officials, and they also failed to gain the appropriate licensing to operate in Colorado, according to CDPHE. State Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement there were also complaints about safety and the use of personal protective equipment at these sites.

Routt County Public Health Director Roberta Smith said Mako Medical is the company handling free testing locally, and it was not impacted by the investigation.

Mako testing is available every Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Strings Music Pavilion parking lot. Preregistration is required, and it can take up to 72 hours to receive results from the test. A variety of other providers also offer COVID-19 testing.

CDPHE also allows residents to order at-home COVID-19 tests for free. On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the federal government also launched the website, COVIDTests.gov , to allow Americans to order four free at-home tests delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

Places people can get a COVID-19 test in Routt County include:

Free community testing by Mako Medical: Thursday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., preregistration required.

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center: Sign up online or call 970.875.2686; Testing is available Monday-Friday, 1-3 p.m.

Walgreens: Sign up online

Steamboat Medical Group: Call 970-879-0203 for an appointment; Weekend hours 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

South Routt Medical Center: Call 970-736-8118 for an appointment; Testing available Monday through Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Northwest Colorado Health: Call 970-879-1632 for an appointment; Testing available Monday through Friday. Physician visit is required for new patients

Yampa Valley Medical Associates: Call 970-879-3327 for an appointment, though testing is currently limited to YVMA patients only

Pediatrics of Steamboat Springs: Call 970-871-1900 for an appointment

Steamboat Springs Family Medicine: Call 970-871-1323 for an appointment; Physician visit is required and cost is dependent on individual situation

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.