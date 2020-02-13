From the publisher: We want your feedback

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It’s been three years since Steamboat Pilot & Today has conducted a readership survey, which is a lifetime in our fast-changing media climate.

That’s why we’re asking you to take part in our 2020 Readership Survey, which seeks to understand what you like, what you don’t like and changes you would like to see in the products and services Pilot & Today offers our customers.

The online-only survey requires more than a few minutes, so as an incentive we’re offering respondents the chance to win several fun prizes:

A balloon ride for two people at the Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo, July 10 to 12. This is a unique opportunity to be a part of one of Steamboat’s most iconic events.

Two $50 Steamboat Springs Chamber gift cards redeemable at nearly 200 Steamboat-area businesses.

Your honest, constructive feedback is important for us to continue to evolve and best serve our communities. The survey will be open from Feb. 14 to 28. To participate, visit SteamboatPilot.com/survey.

Digital-marketing seminars: Pilot & Today will be hosting two digital-marketing seminars for local businesses Wednesday, Feb. 26, at our downtown offices at 32 10th St. A morning seminar will focus on retail and lodging, while a lunchtime session will focus on restaurant marketing strategies.

Each seminar will have a special focus on effective marketing in mountain communities and how smart online marketing can supplement existing advertising programs to best reach potential customers at key steps in their buying process.

The seminars are free and information only, but we do require reservations as seating is limited. Please contact Julia Hebard, Pilot & Today’s digital marketing manager, at jhebard@steamboatpilot.com.

New staffer: Jenni DeFouw has rejoined Pilot & Today as a multimedia marketing consultant. Jenni worked for our sales team before moving to Michigan several years ago. We’re thankful she wanted to return to Steamboat, and I know she has local fans who are pleased to hear of her return. While brainstorming marketing strategies with a Steamboat businesswoman in December, the businesswoman told me, “You know who would be perfect for this? Her name is Jenni DeFouw, and she used to work at the Pilot.” I didn’t reveal at the time that we were interviewing Jenni, but that compliment only cemented our belief we’ve added a top-notch sales consultant to our team.

New stuff

Steamboat Birthday Club: We want to help every local make the most of their birthday through once-a-year discounts from Steamboat businesses. That’s why we’ve launched Steamboat Birthday Club, a free email newsletter sent to subscribers during their birthday week. Email recipients will receive a birthday wish and exclusive coupons to local businesses who want to make your birthday especially memorable. To subscribe, visit SteamboatPilot.com/birthday.

Email newsletters: In addition to the Birthday Club newsletter, we have launched two other free email offerings: SteamboatHomefinder.com, a weekly collection of local real estate news and sales data; and Latest Job Alerts, a twice-weekly newsletter that highlights new job opportunities in Steamboat and the region. To sign up for those and other Pilot & Today newsletters, visit SteamboatPilot.com/newsletters

Wider real-estate classifieds: The real estate listings in our classified advertising section in print and online are popular, but we’ve set out to make them more effective. As of today, we’re updating the design to feature larger photos of each home or property. Our goal is to improve the experience for buyers and sellers. Let me know what you think of the new look.

Commenting platform: In recent years, Pilot & Today has used Facebook commenting software to allow readers to comment on our news articles. That will soon change, as we work to migrate to new commenting software called Viafoura.

Viafoura uses artificial intelligence to identify “toxic comments” before they get posted, as well as give our staff the tools and time to reward and promote thoughtful comments. We believe in fostering constructive community conversations around important issues and believe Viafoura can help us further that mission.

Editor Lisa Schlichtman and her news team are testing the software, with hopes of launching in the coming weeks. Look for a column from Lisa soon that will go into much more detail on this project.

Balloon Rodeo partners: We’re knee-deep in planning for the Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo this July and are recruiting sponsors and vendors to help power the event. Visitors ranked last year’s Balloon Rodeo No. 1 among Steamboat summer events, and we are working to make the 39th annual event the best yet. For sponsorship and vendor opportunities, you can email me or visit HotAirBalloonRodeo.com

To reach Logan Molen, call 970-871-4224, email lmolen@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @lmolen.